Woman arrested in Muckamore Abbey hospital probe
Detectives from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch investigating the allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital have arrested a 63-year-old female this morning Tuesday 14th December in the Antrim area.
A PSNI spokesman said there are no further details at this time.
This is the 27th person arrested to date.
