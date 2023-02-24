Women may be inadvertently putting themselves at risk of delayed diagnosis by choosing to trial probiotic yogurt, cutting out gluten, or even a new diet regime, instead of speaking to their GP about persistent bloating.

A new survey by Target Ovarian Cancer shows that over half (55%) of women in Northern Ireland would make a change to their eating habits if they experienced persistent bloating, whereas only one in three (37%) would contact their GP.

Sadly, this is not unexpected due to the alarmingly low level of awareness for ovarian cancer symptoms, with previous research by the charity showing that just one in five (20%) women can name persistent bloating as a symptom of ovarian cancer.

Bloating, feeling full quickly, abdominal pain, and needing to wee more frequently can all be symptoms of ovarian cancer

Annwen Jones OBE, chief executive of Target Ovarian Cancer, said: “These findings are extremely concerning, and provide further evidence that there remains an awareness crisis in ovarian cancer. Target Ovarian Cancer won’t accept that 11 women die every day from ovarian cancer in the UK. Not when survival rates in other countries are so much higher. And not when we can do something about it right now.

“We know that early diagnosis increases the chances of survival and knowing the symptoms is vital to achieving this. This is why we continue to demand that the UK governments invest in awareness campaigns so that everyone knows the potential significance of persistent bloating – alongside abdominal pain, feeling full quickly and needing to wee more often – and seeks the appropriate medical advice.”

Two thirds of women are being diagnosed late, when the cancer is harder to treat, highlighting how important it is that people know the signs to look out for, and seek help promptly if they are concerned.

Kate Mitchell, 43, was diagnosed late with limited treatment options available to her.

She said: “If I had understood the symptoms of ovarian cancer a bit better, I may have gone to my GP, and I wouldn’t have been diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer in A&E.”

This needs to change.

Everyone must know the symptoms of ovarian cancer and GPs need to know how to spot them too.

Dr Charlotte Bădescu, a member of Target Ovarian Cancer’s Primary Care Advisory Board, said: “We know that there is still work to be done in terms of raising awareness, both amongst the general public and healthcare professionals, so that we all understand the potential symptoms of ovarian cancer.

"For some patients, it can be uncomfortable approaching your GP with your health concerns, but it’s so important that if you are experiencing persistent bloating, abdominal or pelvic pain, new urinary symptoms, or feeling full earlier than usual, that you make an appointment.

"Things are very busy at the moment in the NHS, but GPs definitely want to hear from you if you’re experiencing or are concerned about any of these symptoms.”

