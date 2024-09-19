Action Cancer ambassadors who had their breast cancer detected by the charity’s breast screening service: Pat Simpson, Sharon McCrory, Pamela Brady, Joanne Henderson and Pauline McCauley

Action Cancer, Northern Ireland’s leading, local cancer charity has unveiled its Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign taking place during October which is supported by Gordons Chemists and local online car insurance company its4women.

Action Cancer has now recruited a cohort of new ambassadors for the breast screening service - women who had their breast cancer detected by the charity. These women will be sharing their stories during the month of October to spread awareness of Action Cancer’s life-saving breast screening service.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer type among females in Northern Ireland accounting for 30 per cent of all cancer diagnoses among women. The latest statistics state that 1,490 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and 312 die from the disease every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breast screening is for well women who have no signs or symptoms and is the most effective tool for picking up cancers at an early and treatable stage. Action Cancer offers screening to women aged 40-49 and 70+ and encourages women aged 50-70 to attend for routine screening when called by the NHS.

Screening takes place at Action Cancer House in Belfast and on board the charity’s Big Bus, supported by SuperValu and Centra. This free service is not available anywhere else in the UK or Ireland. The charity detects six cancers for every 1,000 screenings, with the majority of women receiving reassurance.

Donna McKernan, advanced practice radiographer at Action Cancer, said: “Our clinic is unique in that it is the only one in the UK and Ireland to use Tomosynthesis (3D) breast imaging during the screening process. This technology has the ability to detect very small cancers that are often invisible because they are hidden in the breast tissue. “We offer a straightforward online/phone booking process and a comfortable screening space for clients to visit. Evening and weekend appointments are also on offer. We have now opened up breast screening appointments in October for ladies to book. Early detection saves lives, book your mammogram today.”

Fiona McQuillan, pharmacist at Gordons Chemists, said: “Our 55 stores in Northern Ireland will turn pink throughout October in an effort to raise funds and promote the important message that early detection of breast cancer saves lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action Cancer is calling on members of the public to back its ‘Breast Friends’ fundraising campaign, empowered by local online car insurance company its4women.

Kerry Beckett, marketing manager at its4women, added: “I urge the general public to join the campaign by getting together with friends and organising a fundraiser such as a girls’ night in, quiz night or coffee morning. Whatever you choose to do, its4women will match whatever you raise meaning your support will go twice as far. With your support we can provide many more breast screening appointments and save more lives.”

Breast screening appointments are now available with Action Cancer. Women aged 40-49 and 70+ can book an appointment online at www.actioncancer.org or by calling 028 9080 3344. Keep an eye on Action Cancer’s website for upcoming Big Bus visits. Anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis can also visit the website for information on the free therapeutic supports available throughout Northern Ireland.