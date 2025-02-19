Work begins on new clinical research centre next to Belfast City Hospital

Work has begun on a new multi-million-pound clinical research centre in Belfast.

The £64 million iREACH Health project, which is to create up to 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, is part of the Belfast Region City Deal initiative.

The project, which is being led by Queen's University in partnership with the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and the Public Health Agency, is also estimated to generate an additional £733 million GDP for the region.

Set to open in Spring 2027, the project is supported by funding from both the UK Government and the Northern Ireland Executive as well as Queen's.

Professor Sir Ian Greer, President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast (image from QUB website)

Construction work has got underway at a site on the Lisburn Road beside Belfast City Hospital.

Professor Sir Ian Greer, president and vice-chancellor of Queen's University, said iREACH Health "signifies a new era for clinical trials in Northern Ireland".

He said it will bring together world-class expertise and cutting-edge facilities to accelerate the development and deployment of new medical treatments," he said.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, hailed iREACH Health as a "great example of what can be achieved through collaboration with our partners, and of the benefits of the Belfast Region City Deal to support economic growth".