Over the past four years, 30% more patients in Northern Ireland have been waiting for their first mental health appointment.

A psychiatry workforce crisis is escalating mental health waiting lists the Royal College of Psychiatrists NI, has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement comes on the back of new College data which reveals consultant psychiatry vacancy rates have increased - with nearly one in four posts remaining vacant or filled by locums in 2023.

But over the past four years, 30% more patients have been waiting for their first mental health appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures show more than 24% of consultant psychiatrist posts were vacant or filled by locums in 2023 compared to 16% in 2017.

And at the same time around 29% of SAS doctor* psychiatry posts were vacant or filled by locums in 2023 compared to 19% in 2019.

There has also been no increase in psychiatry training places in NI since 2007 – a stark contrast to significant increases across the UK.

Now RCPsych NI is calling for the Department for Health to prioritise workforce investment ahead of Stormont’s Draft Budget set to be announced next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior psychiatrists also want assurances that ministers will commit to increasing recruitment by expanding trainee places.

The College also wants government to prioritise a recruitment campaign to attract experienced consultants and SAS doctors to Northern Ireland.

Dr Julie Anderson, chair of RCPsych NI, said: “Despite Northern Ireland having a significantly higher incidence of mental illness - we are investing substantially less than what England invests in services.

“In light of the Westminster Budget announcements recently, we’re now appealing to the Department of Health to prioritise the psychiatry workforce and help bring waiting lists down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to see several measures which will not only benefit the patients we treat and care for, but the mental health workforce.