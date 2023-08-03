Blind NI champion water skier Janet Gray wants people to 'See Sport Differently'

Four-time World Champion water skier, Janet Gray has added her voice to RNIB and British Blind Sports’ ‘See Sport Differently’ campaign – an initiative to encourage other people who have experienced sight loss or are blind or partially sighted, to consider their activity levels and ensure they are getting the physical and mental benefits from being active and finding a sport or activity they love.

Now retired from competition, Janet still water skis, and enjoys keeping active by swimming and walking with her husband and 2 toy poodle pups. Janet has also recently taken up paddle boarding with friends.

Janet said: “There are so many accessible sports out there for blind and partially sighted people, yet when you mention ‘sport’, sometimes people automatically think, ‘I couldn’t do that!’, but you can do sport at any level - anything from a gentle activity like walking, to more energetic sports like swimming, sailing, tandem cycling, archery, bowls, tennis, the list is endless! The most important thing is to get out and just enjoy taking part, making new friends and socialising.”

Thinking back to when Janet first started getting involved in sport: “My father, brother and I all lost our sight due to a very rare eye disease, and by the age of 21, I was totally blind. Life was just beginning, then it ended for quite some time as I adjusted to this new world of darkness.

“Then sport came along. I always loved being in and around water. Prior to losing my sight I was a Life Saving Teacher and Swimming Instructor.

“It was actually my husband Paul who was the water skier, but was out of his sport at that time due to injury.

“Paul’s uncle called with us one day and asked Paul to come back into his sport. The following weekend, I went to the lake with them and sat in the boat as he skied. I thought it was just amazing being out on the boat and Paul getting back to something he loved, and then, they asked me if I’d like to have a go! Without hesitation, I said, ‘yes please’!

“Paul went out beside me on a second rope and told me what to do. I stood up first time and skied three laps of the lake beside Paul. I just loved the speed, rush and exhilaration of this fantastic sport and the next time I skied, I went out behind the boat on my own. I found freedom out on the water which I didn’t have on land, and that was when my life began again! I realised there was life after sight loss.”

It was shortly after this that myself and Paul were invited to join the Meteor Water Ski Club in Lisburn and I was coached to competition level.”

Janet went on to win the World Disabled Water Ski Championships in 1999, 2001, 2003 and 2007 in all 3 disciplines, plus Overall Champion. She is also the World Record holder in all 3 events (slalom, tricks and jumps).

Janet continued, “Any sort of sport is good for you both physically and mentally. There is life after sight loss, so go on, find out what’s available near you and have a go and grasp every opportunity that comes your way. You will find a sport or activity that is for you.”

Research undertaken by RNIB and British Blind Sport found that more than half of blind and partially sighted people feel that having sight loss stops them from exercising as much as they would like, doing less than 30 minutes of physical activity a week – much lower than the NHS recommended 150 minutes of moderate activity per week.

The ‘See Sport Differently’ campaign is all about getting more blind and partially sighted people actively participating in physical activity and to improve understanding of sight loss across the sports sector to increase accessibility of local clubs, venues, and sports.

Vivienne Francis, RNIB’s Chief Social Change Officer, said: “Our new online hub contains a variety of resources, activities and information that can help to remove some of the barriers to participation, providing stories of positive experiences and encouraging blind and partially sighted people of all ages and abilities to participate in sport by finding clubs, activities and support in their local community.

The portal includes an interactive quiz where people can find out what sports and activities best suit them, and try free accessible home workouts with ‘Mr Motivator’ Derrick Errol Evans MBE."

To consider how you could enjoy being more active, visit www.seesportdifferently.org.uk or call the RNIB Helpline on 0303 123 9999 to find out what’s happening near you and how you can get support to get started through your local RNIB Community Connection team.