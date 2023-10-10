A 16-year-old girl from Northern Ireland told Childline: “I’m exhausted and feel like everything is falling apart. My friends are all stressed and depressed."

Over half of all calls to Childline from Northern Ireland have focused on children struggling with mental health issues in the past year.

New figures from the NSPCC revealed that from 2022/23 55% of the 4,038 counselling sessions delivered to children in Northern Ireland focused on mental and emotional health and wellbeing.

The top five issues raised by children and young people in Northern Ireland when speaking to Childline were anxiety and stress (567 sessions), low mood and unhappiness (291 sessions), depression (130 sessions), accessing support and services for mental health (125 sessions), and loneliness (109 sessions).

Marking World Mental Health Day (October 10), the charity is raising awareness of the mental and emotional health issues children and young people are facing, and to let them know they are never alone.

Childline continues to be a safe space for anyone under the age of 19 who is seeking help and support, with the option for them to speak to a counsellor either over the phone or online.

A 16-year-old girl from Northern Ireland told Childline: “I’m exhausted and feel like everything is falling apart. My friends are all stressed and depressed. My parents are fighting constantly with me trying to mediate. Then there’s exams as well. It’s all so stressful. I can’t remember what it’s like to be a carefree child.”

Another girl aged 14 told a counsellor: “I’ve got so much anxiety about going to school. A girl at school spread lies about me and now none of my friends will talk to me. My teacher said to just make new friends, as if it’s that easy.”

It can be hard for parents to accept that their child may be struggling with mental health issues, such as depression or anxiety. However, it is crucial that young people feel supported, reassured and not judged by the adults in their lives.

World Mental Health Day has a focus on driving a positive change for everyone’s mental health. Adults can support young people’s wellbeing in a range of ways including talking and listening.

Shaun Friel, director of Childline, added: “Young people may struggle with a range of mental health issues throughout their childhood and adolescence. This can be a time of turbulence, and so it’s important that children feel supported and uplifted.

“Ensuring that young people have a network of support, whether that’s in school, with their peers, at home or through organisations such as Childline, helps young people take the first step to tackling these struggles. Childline is here for any child that may be struggling with their mental and emotional wellbeing.”

All children can speak to a trained counsellor over the phone on 0800 1111, via email or on a 121 chat on the Childline website.