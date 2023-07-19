C

Just ask Claire Taggart, the Co Antrim athlete and current world number one at boccia.

But the two-time Paralympian from Larne hopes to add to her growing medal collection in Rotterdam this summer, and help spread the word about boccia, a precision ball sport similar to bowls and pétanque.

Claire (28) made history at the 2022 World Championships in Rio when she became BC2F World Champion, the first Northern Irish person to win a medal at a World Championships in boccia.

Remarkably she “wasn’t that interested” in boccia after trying it at a local club but changed her mind when a Disability Sport NI coach persuaded her to compete in the 2014 UK Championships.

“I first tried boccia when I was still playing wheelchair rugby,” she said.

“When I saw it being played at the UK Championships in Wigan, I realised there was a chance that I could do well as a player.”

Although she “finished terribly” in that particular tournament, she was soon excelling on the national and international circuits individually and as a member of the BC 1/2 team.

“I’ve been UK champion two years in a row but the biggest moment for me was winning the world championships in Rio last December,” she said.

Claire, who is disability access officer for newly-crowned Irish League champions Larne FC, has a progressive physical disability called dystonia. It means she has restricted movement in her limbs, limited dexterity and she uses a powerchair to get around. She developed the condition as a late teenager, and it took three years to diagnose. Having started in her feet, it now affects most of the muscles in her body.

Parents Stevie and Maggie, both aged 65 and retired, are her carers, and her dad accompanies her when she’s travelling every month.

“I couldn’t do what I do without them,” she said.

Disability Sport NI has “without question” played an integral role in Claire’s success too.

“Their support was exceptional,” she said.

“I wouldn’t have known about the sport and started playing it without DSNI.”

DSNI Performance pathway Officer Terry Conroy described Claire as “a real trailblazer for boccia” and praised Progressive Building Society for supporting the NI Boccia Academy Programme.

“PBS’s support will help future athletes who wish to emulate Claire’s success,” he said.

Michael Boyd, Deputy Chief Executive and Finance Director at Progressive Building Society, said Disability Sport NI was providing a vital service for world-class athletes like Claire.

“We are proud of Claire’s achievements and we are delighted to partner with DSNI to help her and others realise their potential,” he said.

Claire, who also runs her own business, Nifty Notebooks NI, wants to use her sporting success as a platform and she’s becoming something of an activist.

“I want the world to be a better place for people with a disability, and just raise awareness that disabled people exist and our lives are not the easiest in the world,” she said.

“We need the people in power to listen, take note and make changes that will make our lives and the kids who have disabilities easier as they grow up.”

The immediate focus for Claire, whose Scottish boyfriend Scott (31) is a boccia player-turned coach, remains the European Championships in the summer.

Taking gold would mean automatic qualification for the Paris Paralympics – her third appearance at that level – in 2024.

“I’m European silver medallist from last time – but hoping to go one better than that in August,” she said.