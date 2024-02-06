Abbie Price, 22, from Crumlin was 21 when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma in December 2022. Just months later in March 2023, Rebecca, 22, from Belfast was diagnosed with the same cancer aged 21

Abbie Price, 22, from Crumlin was 21 when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma in December 2022. Just months later in March 2023, Rebecca McKee, 22, from Belfast was diagnosed with the same cancer aged 21. Neither realised that the symptoms they experienced could point to cancer.

Both Abbie and Rebecca were treated at Antrim Area Hospital and were supported through their ordeal by Teenage Cancer Trust clinical nurse specialist Kerrie.

Commenting on her experience of diagnosis and treatment, Abbie said: “I was so shocked to be diagnosed, it had never occurred to me the lump I had could be cancer.

“That first time I went into the hospital for treatment I did get a wee bit emotional, but I just had to get on with it. I went every two weeks for chemo and was always the youngest there, most of the people there were a lot older. It made me feel like I wasn’t meant to be there, and it felt lonely. But my mum and dad would come along to keep me company, and Kerrie was there every week too, chatting away.

“Kerrie was so helpful to have around and explained everything that was going to happen and since then she’s been there for anything I’ve needed. She was easy to speak to and no questions were too small.”

Three months into treatment Abbie heard that Rebecca, a friend of one of her close friends Kirsten had also been diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Abbie said: “Growing up I knew Rebecca through mutual friends, and it was a real coincidence that we both had the same cancer so close together. Part of me started thinking - I hope we get to do this together because it would be nice to have someone to talk to and understand what each other is going through.”

Rebecca first noticed something wasn’t quite right after finding a lump in her neck, but when it appeared to have gone away, she wasn’t too concerned. However, when it came back two months later, and she started getting headaches and blurred vision she went to A&E.

Rebecca said: “I had a scan, and it was then that they found a 6cm x 4cm tumour, right next to my heart. I was so shocked – it was completely out of the blue.”

She said meeting with Kerrie helped her understand what was happening and the treatment that she’d have to go through, and Kerrie was able to arrange things so that the two young women could have their chemotherapy sessions at the same time, to ease the isolation of being the youngest in treatment.

Abbie said: “Kerrie fixed it so we could both have our chemo together on a Friday. A wee Friday date was what Rebecca and I would call it. Kerrie would always organise us a corner with two chairs.

“At the start Rebecca was really worried about everything but I was halfway through on chemo seven and more positive and helped ease her into it. Each Friday we’d chat about anything and everything. Just normal girly things but also things like hair loss, I lost all my hair and had to wear a wig and still do.”

Rebecca added: “Abbie was well into her treatment when I was diagnosed. I remember that she said to me that at the start of treatment that it’s mayhem and you don’t feel positive but that after a few weeks it would change.

“The staff at the hospital used to joke we were the Voodoo Dolls, because every time something went funny with our treatment it would happen at the same time. We both got a blood clot at the same time, and we both had to have new PICC lines, then we both got a chest infection.”

Abbie finished her treatment on June 2.

“I had my last infusion then rang the end of treatment bell and it was so emotional, such a huge relief. Rebecca came along to watch. Rebecca and I got a lot closer during treatment and we’ve kept in touch since. We’ve talked about having a night out to celebrate and I joined a walk Rebecca organised to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.”

Rebecca said: “Our walk up Cave Hill ended up raising £12,500 for Teenage Cancer Trust and my old dance group also raised another £2,000 by doing their summer showcase in aid of the charity. That money will help young people who are in an even worse position than I was.”

Every year around 75 teenagers and young people in Northern Ireland aged 13-24 are diagnosed with the disease.

Kerrie’s role is funded by the part-funded by the Teenage Cancer Trust, and she is one of five part-funded nurses working across five hospitals in Northern Ireland who focus on helping young people with cancer.

Abbie added: “Teenage Cancer Trust is an amazing charity and has helped so many people like Rebecca and I. Without nurses like Kerrie my experience may not have been as positive, the help and support Kerrie provided was second to none, and I can’t thank her enough for everything she has guided me through.”

New research from Teenage Cancer Trust released has found that just 17% of 13-24-year-olds know all five of the main warning signs of cancer in young people, which are: lumps, bumps and swellings, unexplained tiredness, mole changes, persistent pain, significant weight change.

Dr Louise Soanes, Chief Nurse at Teenage Cancer Trust said: “These symptoms don’t necessarily mean that you have cancer, but it is really important to get checked out if you notice these changes in your body – especially if they last for a while and you can’t explain them.

To find out more about the 5 main signs and symptoms of cancer in young people please visit www.teenagecancertrust.org/5signs