A County Antrim lodge is celebrating over 200 years of service to Orangeism under the Grand Lodge of Ireland.

Dunseverick LOL 528 marked the huge milestone recently having been found in 1824 by Worshipful Master and Bushmills man Robert Moore.

During a bi-centennial presentation dinner at Grays’s Hotel, Bushmills, the officers and brethren of Dunseverick and friends from across the Orange family celebrated the tremendous achievement.

Chris Elliot, Dunseverick Worshipful Brother, explained: “It is great to see the lodge still flourishing 200 years on from their fore fathers who had a vision to start a lodge in the Dunseverick area.

"According to the history books, in 1823 on a warrant register, LOL 528 was meeting in Carhealy Lower Dunluce with Robert Moore as the WM. It was noted that the name was re-issued in 1824 and granted to Dunseverick.

“It was first known as Drumnagee lodge (although locally known as the Hollow Lodge), and sat in a place called the Cairn. The lodge moved to its present hall in 1906 and became known as Dunseverick. The hall was built from donations from brothers Alex Smyth and James Wilkinson returning home from the gold mines in north America and the ground it sits on was gifted from the McBride family. Bro Dan Boyle of 528 overseeing the building and construction.

“On October 6 1906, the foundation stone was laid by William Moore, Kings Council and Dept Let Address was given to Captain Craig MP.

“Over the war years (1914-1918) the lodge held various concerts and soirees and proceeds were donated to providing comfort for the soldiers of the 12th battalion Royal Irish Riffles and the Ulster volunteer force.”

Dunseverick members also held their annual installation last month, where they unveiled a commemorative stone in recognition of the achievement and were honoured to have it dedicated by the right worshipful Bro Maurice Kirkwood Grand Master of county Antrim Grand Orange Lodge.

Rt. worshipful Bro Kirkwood, explained: “It was a privilege to be in attendance at Dunseverick LOL 528 celebrations. The brethren are to be commended on their determination and resolve to maintain their protestant and reformed faith.”

In attendance were other lodges and friends from across the Orange family who came together to celebrate the formation.

Speaking at the dinner, Most Worshipful Brother Edward Stevenson Grand Master of the Grand Orange lodge of Ireland, continued: “As an Institution, we rightly celebrate the huge occasions of national significance, such as the Coronation of King Charles III last year. However, I am keenly aware of the importance local anniversaries play in the history of lodges and districts.

“In the past year I have been privileged to have attended a number of milestone anniversaries of lodges marking 200th and some 225th anniversaries.

“Events such as this are important as we recognise the role played by the Orange Institution in communities right across the jurisdiction of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

“There is no doubt that over the 200-year history of this lodge there will have been many good times, times of celebration, significant events and earlier anniversaries appropriately marked.

“But of course, there will also have been difficult and challenging times. It is clear that the Brethren, no doubt through sheer hard work and determination, have stood firm and stayed together, resolute in the principles of the Orange Institution and secure in their Christian faith. I believe we are currently in a good place as an Institution.

“When I look at our Institution, I am grateful that we are blessed with a dedicated membership and many lodges will celebrate significant milestone anniversaries this year and the years ahead.”

Praising the dedication and commitment of all the members, Chris Elliot, Dunseverick Worshipful Brother, also paid tribute to Mrs Barbara Brogan who had collected for the lodge for over 50 years.

He added: “The lodge over the years has supported many orange causes and charities such as the Lord Enniskillen Memorial Orange Society. The lodge’s thanks must go to Mrs Barbara Brogan who has been collecting for over 50 years. She started at the age of eight with her father. She has helped us collect thousands of pounds for such a worthy charity.”

Worshipful Bro. Wesley Craig W.D.M. of Bushmills District LOL 21 also congratulated the lodge on reaching its Bicentennial Anniversary adding Dunseverick will continue to be a dominant presence in North Antrim.

