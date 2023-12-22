239th anniversary of Shutting of The Gates celebrated in Maiden City (1927)

The Apprentice Boys of Derry had celebrated the 239th anniversary of the Shutting of the Gates in 1688 on Saturday, December 17, 1927, reported the News Letter.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In city itself the day was ushered in with the discharge of cannon from the walls, and in the early hours of the morning the huge effigy, at a height of 16 feet in length and weighing 17cwt, of Lundy was suspended from the top of the Governor Walker Memorial.

There was a good turnout of the members of the Parent clubs, and representatives from Belfast, Omagh, Coleraine, Donemana, and other branch clubs were also in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The procession was headed by the Governor Brother Matthew Kerr, Grand Master of the City of Londonderry Orangemen, Lieutenant-Governor Brother Alexander Birney, Brother S J Taylor , the general treasurer, and Brother A White, MC, MM, and immediately behind them were Brother Marshall McKay, a former Governor, and Brother the Honourable Cecil L Corry, a member of the Browning Club, and Brother Alderman M S Moore, HML for Londonderry City.

The finishing touches are added to an effigy of 'Lundy the Traitor' ahead of the Apprentice Boys' annual 'Shutting of the Gates' demonstration. Taken in 1960s. Picture: News Letter archives

Then came the Maiden City Flute Band followed by the Apprentice Boys of Derry and other clubs and a large number of bands.

The brethren marched to the Cathedral, where a special service was held, and from which Mitchelburne's bloody flag floated.

The special preacher was the Reverend James Kelly, MA, incumbent of St Augustine's Church, Londonderry, who said they were “now standing another siege in the form of trade depression”, but that it “would be overcome by optimism and tenacity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad