27 photographs from the News Letter’s archive (1992)

The News Letter has has a wealth of old photographs dating back to the early 1980s.

Today we have a selection of photographs which date from 1992.

One of the photographs shows Tiny tots from Doagh Mothers and Toddlers Group plant cherry tree saplings in the grounds of Doagh Methodist Church with the help o

Meanwhile, in March 1992 Belfast’s wildlife got a new campaigner when television personality Jimmy Ellis launched a conservation initiative, Nature in the City, which was the first strategy of its kind in Ireland and was the result of extensive co-operation and consultation between government departments, district councils and conservation groups. Mr Ellis is pictured with Carrs Glen Primary School pupils Lindsay Thompson and Natalie Pritchard launching the new conservation strategy.

Also featured in this selection of old 1992 photographs of the granting of the Freedom of the Borough of Larne in March 1992. The occasion came less than 24 hours after the House of Commons rubber-stamped the disbandment of the UDR in its present form.

Have a look through our old photographs and see who you can spot.

Pictures: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

1 . March of hope: Members of the Rathcoole and Anderstown Prayer and Peace walk visited seven churches in March 1992 as peace rallies were held across Northern Ireland. The Reverend Stephen Hazlett from Rathcoole said people want to do it again, he told the News Letter: “Every step we took, we were walking on prejudice.” Picture: News Letter archives March of hope: Members of the Rathcoole and Anderstown Prayer and Peace walk visited seven churches in March 1992 as peace rallies were held across Northern Ireland. The Reverend Stephen Hazlett from Rathcoole said people want to do it again, he told the News Letter: “Every step we took, we were walking on prejudice.” Picture: News Letter archives Photo: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage Photo Sales

2 . Digging in: Tiny tots from Doagh Mothers and Toddlers Group plant cherry tree saplings in the grounds of Doagh Methodist Church with help of leader Jane McKendry and founder member Maureen Duddy in March 1992. The trees marked the group’s tenth anniversary. Picture: News Letter archives Digging in: Tiny tots from Doagh Mothers and Toddlers Group plant cherry tree saplings in the grounds of Doagh Methodist Church with help of leader Jane McKendry and founder member Maureen Duddy in March 1992. The trees marked the group’s tenth anniversary. Picture: News Letter archives Photo: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage Photo Sales

3 . Pupils at Methodist College Belfast had been keeping themselves, apart from their studies in March 1992, reported the News Letter. Proceeds of coffee bar sales and discos run by the college 6rh form committee were handed over to Action Cancer, pictured are Mark Anderson, Karen Sloan, Ian Taylore, Ziad Mutasim presenting a £1,500 cheque to Janet Stevenson of Action Cancer. Picture: News Letter archives Pupils at Methodist College Belfast had been keeping themselves, apart from their studies in March 1992, reported the News Letter. Proceeds of coffee bar sales and discos run by the college 6rh form committee were handed over to Action Cancer, pictured are Mark Anderson, Karen Sloan, Ian Taylore, Ziad Mutasim presenting a £1,500 cheque to Janet Stevenson of Action Cancer. Picture: News Letter archives Photo: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage Photo Sales

4 . In March 1992 Belfast’s wildlife got a new campaigner when television personality Jimmy Ellis launched a conservation initiative, Nature in the City, which was the first strategy of its kind in Ireland and was the result of extensive co-operation and consultation between government departments, district councils and conservation groups. Mr Ellis is pictured with Carrs Glen Primary School pupils Lindsay Thompson and Natalie Pritchard launching the new conservation strategy. Picture: News Letter archives In March 1992 Belfast’s wildlife got a new campaigner when television personality Jimmy Ellis launched a conservation initiative, Nature in the City, which was the first strategy of its kind in Ireland and was the result of extensive co-operation and consultation between government departments, district councils and conservation groups. Mr Ellis is pictured with Carrs Glen Primary School pupils Lindsay Thompson and Natalie Pritchard launching the new conservation strategy. Picture: News Letter archives Photo: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage Photo Sales