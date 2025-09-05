Next weekend will see an annual opportunity to explore historic buildings and locations across Northern Ireland thanks to European Heritage Days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28th annual European Heritage Open Days (EHOD) take place on Saturday 13 September and Sunday 14 September, giving the public the chance to visit a variety of venues and events including historic cottages, mills, private houses, walks and talks - all for free.

“The EHOD theme this year is ‘Architectural Heritage – Past Structures – Future Connections’, which focuses on bringing together the past and present through this heritage festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Features include architecture, workshops, talks, hidden spaces, walks and activities, with something to interest everyone, young and old.

Next weekend will see an opportunity to explore historic buildings across Northern Ireland thanks to European Heritage Days - including Belfast Castle.

With over 260 venues taking part in the annual event, it provides a unique opportunity for everyone to see ‘behind closed doors’ and explore the wonderful shared cultural heritage right on our doorstep.

Highlights this year include;-

:: A tour of Belfast Castle;

:: Behind the scenes at the Department for Communities Historic Environment Division Conservation Works Depot in Moira;

:: Tour of the Primate’s Palace, Armagh, a beautiful neo-classical building dating from 18th century;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

:: Open Day at St. John's Point Lightkeepers' Houses in Co. Down;

:: A walking tour of Ebrington Barracks with Department for Communities' Principal Conservation Architect Manus Deery as he examines the development of the site and its fortifications over 162 years.

A digital brochure including a list of venues and events can be found at www.communities-ni.gov.uk/articles/european-heritage-open-days or download the EHOD 2025 App.