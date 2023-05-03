The News Letter has has a wealth of old photographs dating back to the early 1980s.

Today we have a selection of photographs which date from 1992.

One of the photographs shows Hannah Stewart, June Nellins and Marie Graham, who were studying for their business and finance diplomas at the Belfast Institute of Further and Higher Educations, pictured at the end of February 1992 at an Institute of Personnel Management meeting sponsored by British Telecom, with institute branch chairman Andrew Dougal and George McGrath, BT deputy chief executive.

Another is of Hugo Ritchie, regional director of the Senior Cup sponsors, AIB, and Hugh Logan, right, president of the Ulster Branch at Ravenhill at the end of February 1992.

Meanwhile, we also have a photograph that shows Parcel Force director Jim Woodman, centre, opens the new sorting centre at Belfast Harbour Industrial Estate, at the end of February 1992, with Jim Prentice, area operations manager for Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Have a look through our old photographs and see who you can spot.

Pictures: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Patricia McCauley, manageress of the Belleek Pottery Visitors' Centre, and Jim Nelson, manager of Antrim Senior Hurling team, pictured at the end of February 1992, with a Belleek clock, one of the many valuable prizes which were to be won at the Belleek Antrim Celebrity Golf Open which was to take place at Cushendall Golf Club on Saturday, April 25, 1992. Picture: News Letter archives

Rugby's Junior Cup holders were handed a Smithwicks Towns Cup semi-final date with Ballyclare at the end of February 1992. The other tie saw Carrickfergus take on Banbridge. Both games were to be played on March 7, 1992. Pictured making the draw are Les Fryer, brand manager of Smithwicks, Jack Lewis, Ulster Branch competition secretary, and Jim Stevenson, vice president of the branch. Picture: News Letter archives