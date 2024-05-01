A County Antrim lodge is celebrating over 200 years of service to Orangeism under the Grand Lodge of Ireland.

Moyarget Chosen Few LOL 1196 marked the huge milestone recently having been found in 1824 by Worshipful Master and Ballycastle man Bro. William Hopkins.

During a bi-centennial presentation dinner at The Royal British Legion in Ballymoney, the officers and brethren of Moyarget and friends from across the Orange family celebrated the milestone achievement having been founded in 1824.

The main guests were the Most Worshipful Grand Master, Edward Stevenson and the Right Worshipful County Grand Master of County Antrim, Maurice Kirkwood.

After the meal the Grand Master presented Bro John Frayne with his 60 year service bar and also made a presentation to Bro Alister McFarland and Bro John Stewart of their 50 year service jewel.

He congratulated all three Brethren for their service not only to LOL 1196 but to the Institution as a whole and extended congratulations and best wishes to Moyarget lodge for reaching such a milestone and wished them many more years ahead.

The CGM, Maurice Kirkwood also presented the WM, Bro John McGregor, with a plaque commemorating the lodges 200th anniversary. He spoke of Bro McGregor’s commitment and dedication not only to Moyarget LOL 1196 but also to the County Grand Lodge where he currently holds the post of County Grand Secretary.

Immediately after the presentations, Bro John McGregor officially launched a commemorative lodge booklet, entitled Orange Trimmed with Blue.

This book details the history of Moyarget LOL 1196 from 1824 to 2024 and includes substantial history of Carvacloughan ILOL 22 dealing with in-depth reports of the court case held in Dublin to determine ownership of Moyarget Protestant Hall.

Author Bro John McGregor, explained: “It is great to see the lodge still flourishing 200 years on from their forefathers who had a vision to start a lodge in the Moyarget area and learning about the history has been absolutely fascinating.

"According to Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland records, the first trace of LOL 1196 in the vicinity of Moyarget was on the March 8 1824. The warrant for the lodge was issued to Bro. William Hopkins who is recorded in Grand Lodge records as being the first Worshipful Master. During this time Moyarget was divided into three individual townlands, these being Moyarget Upper, Moyarget Lower and Moyarget Hopkins.

“The specified meeting place for the lodge was Moyarget in the District of Middle Dunluce. On November 18 1829, the Worshipful Master is recorded as being Bro. Alexander Robinson. However during these early years the lodge doesn’t appear to have had a regular venue for

meetings and it is extremely likely they held them either at the home of the Worshipful Master or in some outbuilding or barn owned by him.

“During the late 1830s and into the late 1840s the lodge seem to be holding their regular meetings in the Capecastle area, returning to Moyarget in 1852 and holding their meeting under a warrant dated May 14 1851. The lodge met somewhere on the Islandarragh Road and then in McKillops blacksmiths shop at Moyarget.

"In February 1934 Bro. R. Galloway, WDM No.23, visited the lodge and suggested it should change its name from Moyarget Chosen Few to Moyarget Stewart-Moore Memorial on account of the great service the Stewart-Moore family had rendered. A notice of motion was proposed and the lodge change its name. However it was changed back some years later.

“Moyarget Protestant Hall was officially opened on Monday, July 12 1875 when Moyarget was the venue for the Annual “Battle of the Boyne” Demonstration. The lodge continued to flourish as it entered into the early part of the 1900’s.”

Over the years, Moyarget Chosen Few LOL 1196 has witnessed various ups and downs including the formation of the Independent Orange Order which caused much division in the lodge.

John continued: “The Brethren of LOL 1196 had taken a decision to surrender their existing warrant and apply for an Independent warrant. They were issued with warrant I.LOL 22 with the first W.M. of the Independent lodge being recorded as Bro. S. Hutchinson, who was the current W.M. of LOL 1196.

“However the brethren who had previously belonged to LOL 1196 must have had a change of heart. It was resolved that a requisition be sent to the County Grand Lodge requesting them to return to them the warrant No. 1196.

“The renewal warrant was issued by Grand Lodge to Bro. Samuel Hutchinson and was dated February 29 1904. This is the existing warrant which the lodge still holds its meetings under.

“Locks of the Protestant Hall were changed by members of the newly formed Independent Lodge who were now known as Moyarget “Faith Defenders” I.LOL 22 and the members of LOL 1196 were unable to gain access.

“In 1908 a court case was held over a three day period in Dublin to ascertain ownership of the Protestant Hall and the Judge found in favour of LOL 1196. A dance was held by LOL 1196 to celebrate the ruling of the court and printed invitations were distributed to people throughout the area.”

Over the passage of time, the lodge saw two World Wars which included the loss of four Brethren and the unfurling of its last banner on July 8 1972 as Moyarget Stewart Moore Memorial.

In 1995 saw the lodge changing their name back to Moyarget Chosen Few as they were previously known and this would be in conjunction with a new banner to be unfurled on Friday, June 16.

However on July 21 1999 Moyarget Protestant Hall was burned to the ground. But again the Orange community united and fundraising started. The new hall was opened on Friday, July 2 2004, officially opened by Bro. Alex McLernon, who had served the lodge for 40 years as treasurer.

In 2016 the lodge unfurled and dedicated a bannerette in honour of the heroics of the 36th Ulster Division on July 1 1916 at the Somme. It was unfurled by their youngest member Bro John A. McGregor junior and dedicated by Rev. John Anderson, Minister of Derrykeighan Parish Church.

To complete the 200th anniversary events the lodge held a special Church Service at Ramoan Presbyterian Church, Moyarget to commemorate the bi-centenary.

The future is bright, the futures Moyarget...and here’s to the next milestone!

Moyarget lodge unfurled another new banner on the 8th July 1972 in a field owned by Mr William Smyth.

Moyarget Chosen Few LOL 1196 held their 200th anniversary dinner at the British legion in Ballymoney.

In 1995 saw the lodge changing their name back to Moyarget Chosen Few.