On January 31, 1953, 135 people perished when the MV Princess Victoria, a roll-on roll-off ferry which sailed the crossing from Larne to Stranraer, sank close to the Copeland Islands off the Co Down coast.

As few as 44 people survived the disaster.

Memorials have been held on both sides of the Irish Sea each year since, and in Belfast on Sunday evening a special service was held in St Anne's Cathedral.

MV Princess Victoria

Today, a book launch and history talk on the disaster takes place in Larne Museum at 7.30pm where the author, researcher and writer Peter McCabe will be on hand to speak about his research on the tragedy - and notably the graves of the victims.

And tomorrow, a 70th anniversary commemoration of the disaster will take place at the Princess Victoria Memorial, Chaine Memorial Road at 11am.

Amongst those due to attend tomorrow's service is the East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons, who reflected on the significance of the tragedy in an interview with the News Letter.

"It's good to see that this is being commemorated in this way in Belfast today, and that is in addition to a number of events that have already taken place and will take place this week," he said.

"It had a massive impact on the town in the year of the sinking, and afterwards. There were so many people affected, so many families, and so many people who lost loved ones.

"I look forward to joinuing with those who lost loved ones on the anniversary itself, on Tuesday. It is important that we commemorate it. There are a dwindling number of survivors and I think that adds a certain significance to the occasion. There are always those family members there who represent those who were lost, and even those who had survived, but there is a very, very small number of survivors those who were actually on the ferry. I think it is important that we show that we are continuing to remember what took place."

Mr Lyons continued: "Of course, there were great acts that should be commemorated and not just the terrible tragedy. There were great shows of heroism and of bravery that night from those who were on the ferry and also those who came to its rescue. That was demonstrated by the number of medals and awards that were awarded following it.

It is important that we remember this great loss of life and the impact that it had on Larne - and on Stranraer as well - alongside the bravery and the sacrifice of those who were there that night."