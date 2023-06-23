The newly crowned Flagship of the Year UK 2023 has been remarkably restored to offer visitors an experience like no other.

And this summer, there’s even more for families to see, do and enjoy onboard the sole survivor of 1916’s Battle of Jutland, the greatest sea battle of all time – the HMS Caroline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors this summer are set to enjoy a specially themed HMS Caroline Summer Trail and a series of drop-in art workshops.

Explore the incredible 40,000 horsepower engines that powered the ship

Both special summer activities are included with the price of the HMS Caroline’s self-guided tour ticket.

Local illustrator, Rory Quigg, has created the HMS Caroline Summer Trail as a unique opportunity for families and children to learn about HMS Caroline’s historic journeys to India, Sri Lanka, Burma, Seychelles and the Maldives from 1919 to 1922.

Visitors can take the HMS Caroline Summer Trail from July 1 until September 3, 10am - 5pm (last admission 4pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The HMS Caroline-themed drop-in art workshops are an opportunity to learn about this chapter in the ship’s history, courtesy of artist-in-residence, Anna O’Kane, who will be onboard to deliver the workshops across specific dates throughout July and August.

As soon as visitors step onboard HMS Caroline, they find themselves transported back in time more than 100 years to a mesmerising life at sea during the First World War and beyond.

History comes alive thanks to stunning restoration, jaw-dropping authenticity and a compelling interactive exhibition experience.

An immersive cinematic introduction takes onlookers to the heart of the Battle of Jutland as the ship’s part in this momentous battle dramatically unfolds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors then explore the meticulously restored living quarters, get up close to HMS Caroline’s incredible 40,000 horsepower engines, walk Caroline’s historic decks and stand next to the ship’s imposing battle guns, before heading up to the Navigating Bridge for striking views over Belfast Lough and that at all-important selfie at the ship’s wheel.

HMS Caroline’s interactive exhibition is engaging, while also providing a fascinating insight into the operations of a First World War ship as visitors crack codes, launch torpedoes and signal other ships.