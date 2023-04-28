A very successful ploughing day is held at Rademon Estate (1917)

The News Letter noted that the weather was “most suitable for the occasion”, and, with the field in the the best of order, the competition proved to be “exceedingly keen, the entries being larger than in any previous year”.

Mr John McRobert, JP, the energetic president, had an exceptionally deep interest the trials, and, while attendance all day, lost opportunity of doing everything in his power make them a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News Letter commented: “The society, which makes a strong appeal to all having at heart the welfare of agriculture, not only in Co Down, but Ireland, invariably received a considerable amount of support, and this year was exception to the rule.”

Bluebells in full bloom on Rademon Estate Crossgar

Amongst the trophies presented were three new cups, “to be won three limes, not necessarily in succession, in order become the property the respective competitors”.