A very successful ploughing day is held at Rademon Estate (1917)
During this week in 1917, and under the auspices of the Listooder and District Plough Trial Society, the annual society contest had been held at the Rademon Estate, Crossgar, reported the News Letter.
The News Letter noted that the weather was “most suitable for the occasion”, and, with the field in the the best of order, the competition proved to be “exceedingly keen, the entries being larger than in any previous year”.
Mr John McRobert, JP, the energetic president, had an exceptionally deep interest the trials, and, while attendance all day, lost opportunity of doing everything in his power make them a success.
The News Letter commented: “The society, which makes a strong appeal to all having at heart the welfare of agriculture, not only in Co Down, but Ireland, invariably received a considerable amount of support, and this year was exception to the rule.”
Amongst the trophies presented were three new cups, “to be won three limes, not necessarily in succession, in order become the property the respective competitors”.
The cup offered in the open for Ireland was presented by Lieutenant-Colonel James Craig, MP, DL; while cup in the first district class was presented by the Co Down Hunt. In the second district class a handsome cup was offered by Messrs Mageean. A bridle, which accompanied the cup in the open class, was presented by Messrs Robson, Ltd, and the bridles which accompanied the other trophies already indicated were provided by the society. Those who generously contributed to the prize fund included Lord Dunleath, Colonel Sharman-Crawford, DL, MP, Major W G Forde, DL, Major R D Perceval-Maxwell, DL, Messrs J W Murland, JP, K Hughes, JP, H Trevor Henderson, James Johnston, JP, R Fisher, W G Baird Ltd, Murray Sons and Company Ltd, Gibson and Comnpany, Leahy, Kelly and Leahy, and Sawers Ltd. The competitions were judged Messrs Thomas Lilburn, Redhill, Dromore, Francis McConnell, Ballybunden, Killinchy, and John Patterson, Drumalig. At the close of the the competitions the prizes were gracefully presented Mr John McRobert, Jnr.