'Absolutely tremendous': Apprentice Boys march through Lisburn to mark start of Londonderry siege in first major parade of the 2025 season

The support on the streets of Lisburn was “absolutely tremendous” as the Apprentice Boys completed their annual march to mark the start of the siege of Londonderry in 1689.

David Hoey, the general secretary of the institution, said that it was “just a good, solid, joyous day” while governor William Walker declared the turnout “magnificent".

The traditional Easter parade – which is widely held to mark the start of the marching season – was staged in Lisburn this year, where around 50 bands set off from Wallace Park at 12.30pm today for a tour of the city.

Mr Hoey (who has spent around two decades in the institution, and took up the general secretary post in January) said the weather had held out – “mostly”.

The huge gathering in Lisburn set off at 12.30pm, with 50 bands taking part. Louise Spratt pictured at the event in Lisburn. Picture By: Arthur Allison /Pacemaker Press.

"All I can say is that it's been better than some other years,” he said.

"It didn’t snow, it didn’t hail, and the temperature wasn’t freezing – so we were good today. I don’t think the rain dampened the spirits.”

What were the crowds like?

"Absolutely tremendous,” he said. "The streets were absolutely lined going through the town centre, and it was just tremendous to see so many people come out on a bank holiday Monday to enjoy the day.”

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade makes its way through the centre of Lisburn on Monday.

The parade is to mark the ratcheting up of the stand-off between the city’s defenders and the forces of James II in 1689 into a full-blown siege.

“This is the parade between the shutting of the gates and the relief of Derry, which are obviously the two great Londonderry commemorations,” said Mr Hoey.

"But it was around the 18th of April when James was repelled from turning up at the Bishop’s Gate, and effectively the Great Siege really began – the 105 days of utter, total and complete siege when the real suffering took in.

"King James turned up expecting to be able to enter the city and was shot at. Clearly the citizens weren’t up for surrender.”

Leading the band on Easter Monday in Lisburn.

Governor Walker meanwhile hailed the “magnificent turnout of members, bands and spectators” today.

"Our thanks to all those in Belfast & District Amalgamated Committee who worked so hard to assure the day passed off so well. Thanks too to the PSNI and the LCCC for their assistance in facilitating the day.