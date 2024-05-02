Air mail service takes off at Malone despite 56 hours rain (1924)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ceremony at the Belfast aerodrome was performed by the Right Honourable The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Sir William Turner, who had flown to Liverpool in as part of the first flight. He was later accompanied by the High Sheriff, councillor H McLaurin, travelled by aeroplane to Liverpool.

Despite the fact that conditions were anything but favourable for flying visibility being poor, the journey was accomplished in a little over two hours. Major-General Sir Sefton Brancker, KCB, and alderman James A Duff, MP, were also to have crossed to Liverpool, but owing to the sodden state of the ground after 56 hours rain it was deemed advisable not to take four passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before setting off on the journey to Liverpool efforts were made by wireless to ascertain the state of the weather on the other side. Eventually Captain Campbell received a message from Aintree giving the weather conditions as overcast, clouds at 5,000 feet; visibility five miles; wind at surface easterly, 15 miles per hour. At 2,000 feet south-westerly 20 to 25 miles per hour. No material improvement was expected until the evening. Mr Cobham thereupon decided to make a start, and the Lord Mayor and the High Sheriff entered the machine, which set off on its journey at 12.14pm Subsequently Sir Frederick Moneypenny received a telegram from the Lord Mayor of Liverpool stating that the machine had landed at Aintree at 2.10pm.

A photograph from the News Letter in May 1924 it shows aeroplane starting on its flight to Liverpool from the Belfast Aerodrome. Inset – Major-General Sir Sefton Brancker (left) and Mr Alan J Cobham, the pilot. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

The Lord Mayor returned to Belfast in the evening, the High Sheriff remaining in Liverpool to transact some business. Conditions were much more favourable for flying on the return journey, and the aeroplane, which left Aintree at 5.30pm, landed at Malone at 7.26pm, the trip this occupying less than two hours.

Of the aerodrome, which was located at Malone, the News Letter noted: “It is situated on the old Belfast-Lisburn road, about half a mile past the entrance to Malone golf links. Since it was acquired by the Corporation six weeks ago much has been done on the ground in order to make it suitable for aerodrome. Mr R E Clarke, of the city surveyor’s department, has had a large staff at work levelling the surface, removing trees, cutting down ditches and laying drains, and while considerable progress has been made much remains to be done. Easy of access to the city, and possessing many natural advantages, there is no doubt the site will soon be eminently fitted for the purpose for which it has been purchased.

The News Letter added: “The service is being undertaken by the De Havilland Company, and the machine which was used, the DH50, is considered to be the most reliable type for commercial purposes, though not so large as some of the machines in operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the latest improvements are embodied in it construction, and the powerful engines are capable of developing a speed of 220 miles per hour. Accommodation is provided for four passengers in a small cabin in front of the pilot’s seat.

A photograph from the News Letter in May 1924 it shows some of those present at the aerodrome, including the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress and their daughter, Miss E Turner. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

“The control of the planes will be in the capable hands of Mr A J Cobham, chief pilot of the De Havilland Company, and Mr Dickinson, another experienced aviator, so that the public are assured that the navigation of the craft is in safe keeping. Although nothing in the nature of a hangar has so far been constructed, a petrol pump has been provided, and a temporary telephone call box placed on the ground.”

There was a large and representative gathering at the grounds for the opening ceremony. The Lord Mayor, who motored out to the aerodrome, was accompanied by the Lady Mayoress, Miss Turner, Major-General Sir Sefton Brancker, KCB, director of the Civil Aviation Department of the Air Ministry, and Mr A J Cobham.

They were met on arrival by Sir Frederick Moneypenny, CVO, CBE, City Chamberlain, and conducted to a temporary platform at a marquee, where the opening ceremony took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amongst those in attendance were the High Sheriff, Councillor H McLaurin, JP, Alderman J A Duff, MP, and many members of the Corporation, while the officials present included Sir Robert Meyer. Town Clerk, Mr John McCormick, Town Solicitor, Mr J D Smith, gas manager, and Mr Johnston Wright, electricity manager.

A photograph from the News Letter in May 1924 it shows the Lord Mayor taking his place, left. And spectators inspecting the machine, right. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Immediately after the inaugural ceremony, the Lord Mayor sent the following message to His Majesty the King: “The Private Secretary to His Majesty the King, Buckingham Palace, London. Today an air mail service between Belfast and Liverpool has been inaugurated in Belfast.

“This service will be continued daily, and the citizens trust it will prove of material benefit not alone to the two cities directly concerned, but to the nation generally.

“On this auspicious occasion may I ask you to be so good as to convey to His Majesty the King an intimation that such a service has been brought into operation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad