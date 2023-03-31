While other tourist attractions reopened when restrictions were lifted, the ship, which is the only surviving vessel from the largest sea battle of WWI, remained closed amid talks between owners – the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) in Portsmouth – and the Department for the Economy over funding.

After an agreement was reached with key partners and the National Lottery Heritage Fund to keep the historic attraction in Belfast until at least 2038, the ship, which survived the Battle of Jutland in 1916, was due to re-open last summer.

But that was further delayed until now, and the vessel’s eventual re-opening has come as a great relief to those who work there.

HMS Caroline - the First World War ship - reopens from Saturday, April 1

Visitor experience manager Rudy Wallace said: “In March 2020 it was a case of abandon ship. It’s been three long years, we didn’t know if she was staying or going, but we’re so glad to finally welcome people back on board.

"It’s going to be great to have a bit of life about the ship again. We can’t wait to show people what they’ve been missing.”

Rudy also pointed out that tickets to visit the ship, which can be bought on the day but are cheaper to buy online in advance, are valid for an entire year so you can visit the floating relic as many times as you like.

Online tickets are £9 for an adult, £8 for seniors, £7 for a child and family ticket options start at £18.

While the attraction was closed to the public, a team of specialist staff remained onboard caring for the unique 4,000-tonne, 122-metre long light cruiser.

Professor Dominic Tweddle, director general of NMRN, said that re-opening after a three-year hiatus and securing HMS Caroline’s long-term future is “monumental” for the museum.

He said: “Her story and place in Belfast’s maritime history is so important and the strides we were making in offering a world-class welcome were justly acknowledged with her shortlisting as Museum of the Year.

"With the superb team we have onboard, we cannot wait to welcome visitors back and ensure that HMS Caroline is a key part of the tourism and cultural offer in Belfast for many years to come.”

HMS Caroline has been located in Belfast since 1924 and is one of Northern Ireland’s most unique visitor attractions with an amazing story to tell.

It is moored in Belfast’s Alexandra Dock beside the Science Park in Titanic Quarter and is also part of the Maritime Mile, which stretches from Corporation Street to Donegall Quay and on to HMS Caroline.

The ship, which was fully restored and opened to the public on May 31, 2016, has been supported by the National Heritage Memorial Fund, Heritage Lottery Fund, Tourism NI and the Department for the Economy.

The award-winning experience on board saw the ship secure a coveted finalist place in the highly prestigious Art Fund Museum of the Year in 2019.

HMS Caroline tours are available from 10am to 5pm daily from April 1. Last admission is 4pm. Tickets are available to book now at www.hmscaroline.co.uk

A bumper Easter weekend of activities will take place from Friday, April 7 to Monday, April 10.

News Letter reporter Graeme Cousins gives his opinion on HMS Caroline

Having survived the Battle of Jutland, the largest sea battle of World War One, Belfast and Northern Ireland are very lucky that HMS Caroline didn't meet its watery end in waves of bureaucracy.

While other visitor attractions reopened after the pandemic the historic vessel from the Battle of Jutland was caught in a wrangle over funding between the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth and the Department for the Economy here in Northern Ireland.

At one point during the pandemic some of the items from the ship were sent back to Portsmouth, but thankfully the ship stayed anchored in Belfast and a long-term funding solution was found to keep it here.

It truly is a unique experience setting foot aboard the World War One vessel.

Before the tour begins you're shown a short film about the Battle of Jutland projected onto a huge screen in the ship’s interior. If it hasn't already hit home that you're standing on board a huge piece of World War Two history it will now.The ship looks fairly big from the outside but inside it's like Doctor Who's Tardis. It will amaze you how much is going on beneath deck – bedrooms, dining rooms, communal kitchens and washrooms, private bathrooms, hammocks here, there and everywhere. Then of course you have the mighty engine room, its smells transporting you a hundred odd years into the past.

Everything has been painstakingly recreated as it would have been – all the noises you'd expect in each area are piped in to add to the authenticity and the kitchen and dining areas are completed with fake food, which looks far too real, made by the Game of Thrones team. If you’d prefer real food there’s also a cafe on board.

While it's a great experience to go to a bricks and mortar museum and stare at pieces of history, it's another thing to stand in a historical relic which saw action during the Great War.

For anyone after a tenable piece of the past, step aboard the HMS Caroline.