Apprentice Boys chief plans NI centenary event as parading gets ‘back to normal’

In particular, he said he was looking forward to commemoration for Northern Ireland’s centenary – citing Easter 2022 as a key date.

The state of Northern Ireland was created by the 1920 Government of Ireland Act in Westminster, which took effect during May the following year.

“We’re looking at returning to Belfast for Easter Monday 2022, and celebrating the centenary of Northern Ireland,” Mr Moore told the News Letter.

“Ok, we may be a few months late, but better late than never.

“We look forward to Belfast on Easter Monday and the celebration of our country, Northern Ireland ...

“We’d planned the event for Easter 2021 but sadly it didn’t take place.

“But the celebration of Northern Ireland, I don’t put it down to one specific date in the calendar. I believe it can be celebrated through the entire year. It’s a year of celebration.”

He said that come August 2022, he expects a full relief of Londonderry parade for the first time in what will be three years.

In the meantime ABOD is also hoping that a proper Shutting of the Gates parade in December will herald “us getting back to normal”.

Saturday’s parade honoured “those 10,000 that perished inside the city walls” during the 105-day siege, said Mr Moore.

He noted that when the siege began, Londonderry was set up to handle about 3,000 residents – but that up to 30,000 Protestants flooded in to take refuge.

Many only went on to survive by eating rats, cats, or dogs, amid non-existent hygiene and healthcare.

