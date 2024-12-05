The Apprentice Boys of Derry are setting their faces Storm Darragh this weekend – and are determined not let the elements disrupt their cherished traditions on the most important weekend of their annual calendar.

Thousands of Apprentice Boys are due to take part in their annual parade in Londonderry this weekend to commemorate the 1689 siege which saw off an attempted invasion by the Catholic King James II of England.

Some 23 bands are due to parade on Saturday ahead of a service of thanksgiving and a wreath-laying ceremony. Up to 3000 people were expected to take part in the parade.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry taking part in previous Relief of Derry celebrations in Londonderry. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2332GS - 46

The parade commemorates 13 apprentice boys slamming the mainly Protestant city's gates against King James' advancing Catholic Jacobite army in 1689.

The resulting Siege of Derry lasted 105 days and cost over 10,000 lives, mainly due to starvation.

The commemoration of the events begins at midnight on Friday night, with the firing of the ceremonial cannon, symbolising the shutting of the gates against the enemy forces.

The highlight of the day's events will be a parade of up to 3000 members plus bands parading through the city, which was primarily Protestant at the time of the siege, before burning an effigy of Col Robert Lundy - the city governor who attempted to surrender to James.

Apprentice Boys General Secretary Billy Moore told the News Letter that Storm Darragh - which has prompted wind and rain warnings across Northern Ireland - cannot stand in the way of 300 years of tradition.

"At this time of year you can't pick and choose your weather” he said. “In December, you have to take a roof with this smooth. But irrespective of that, our skins are waterproof, so we will proceed to commemorate the shutting of the gates as normal.

"At midnight on Friday night, we will have the usual ceremonial firing of the cannon, four times and then each of the four original gates are symbolically closed by a party of members of the association.

"That all takes place around midnight and then the next morning, we've got the effigy of siege traitor Lundy taken from the memorial hall, suspended from scaffolding in Bishop Street prior to being ceremoniously set alight as the finale to the shutting of the gates parade."

The visiting bands will parade from Waterside Railway Station at 11:30am to the Apprentice Boys Memorial Hall.

The main parade will leave from the memorial hall at 1:15pm.

The procession then leave from Bishop Street, taking in the city centre, walking past the Cenotaph on route to St Columb's Cathedral for the public service of thanksgiving at 2pm.

A wreath will be laid at the Siege Heros Mound by the officers of general committee in the grounds of the cathedral and then the ceremonial setting alight of the effigy of Lundy will take place roughly around 3:45pm.

Also this year, a new governor and lieutenant governor will be installed that morning, William Walker and Ronald Cole respectively.