Included in the list for Saturday (April 8, 2023), published on the Parades Commission website, are parades in Antrim and Rathfriland.

Steeple Defenders Flute Band is hosting the parade in Antrim, while Ardarragh Accordion Band is hosting the parade in Rathfriland, Co Down. Both events get underway at 7pm.

Antrim

In Antrim, around 30 bands, 900 participants and 1000 supporters will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Steeple Defenders Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website.

The proposed outward route includes Fountain Hill, Fountain Street, Church Street, High Street, Market Square, Slip road to the rear of castle centre, Railway Street, Castle Way, Church Street, Fountain Street, and Fountain Hill.

The proposed return route includes Fountain Hill, Fountain Street, Church Street, High Street, and Bridge Street.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Steeple Veterans;

Ballycraigy Flute Band;

Sons of Ulster Randalstown;

Ballyclare;

Crumlin Auld Boys Flute Band;

Staffordstown Accordion Band;

Pride of the Maine Flute Band;

Ballykeel Flute Band;

Pride of Ardoyne FB;

Shankill Defenders Flute Band;

Shankill Star FB;

Pride of Lagan Valley Flute Band;

Kells Sons of Ulster Flute Band;

Donamoney Flute Band;

Star and Crown Castledawson;

Freeman Memorial;

Pride of the Bann Coleraine;

Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band;

Burnside Accordion Band Antrim;

Carrickfergus Grenadiers;

East Belfast Protestant Boys FB;

Carncastle FB;

Constable Anderson Old Boys;

Cloughmills;

Dunloy Accordion Band;

Rathcoole Sons of Kai;

Rathcoole Prod Boys;

CYC;

Pride of Knockmore Flute Band

Rathfriland

In Rathfriland, around 40 bands and 750 participants will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Ardarragh Accordion Band, according to the Parades Commission website.

The proposed outward route includes Downpatrick Street, Main Street, Upper Church Square, John Street, Drumlough Road, Newry Road, Newry Street, and Lower Church Square.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Legananny Accordion Band;

Pride Of The Hill Rathfriland Flute Band;

Moneyslane Melody Flute Band;

Downshire Guiding star;

Corbet Accordion;

William Sterritt Memorial Flute Band;

Blackskull Orange and Blue;

Inch Flute Band;

Donaghmore Accordion Band;

Aughlisnafin Accordion;

Castlewellan Accordion Band;

Mourne Young Defenders;

Pride of Ballinaran;

Rising Sons of the Valley;

Annalong Single Star;

Star of Down;

Dunloy Accordion Band;

Mavemacullen Accordion Band;

Mullibrack Accordion Band;

Kilcluney Flute Band;

Markethill Protestant Boys;

John Hunter Accordion Band;

Loyal Sons of Benagh;

South Down Defenders Flute;

Cormeen Rising Sons;

Skeogh Flute Band;

Drumderg Young Loyalists Flute Band;

Pride of the Maine Flute Band;

Ballynahinch Protestant Boys;

Bessbrook True Blues;

Aughnagurgan Accordion Band;

Clogher Protestant Boys;

Red Hand Defenders Flute Band;

Upper Bann Fusiliers;

Portadown True Blues;

Portadown Defenders Flute Band;

Pride of Ballymacash;

South Fermanagh Flute Band;

Gertrude Star;

East Belfast Protestant Boys;

Sons of Ulster Portrush.

