Arts Council seeking to help bands in Northern Ireland replace worn-out instruments

The funding awards are part of its Musical Instruments Programme – an initiative established to increase the quality of music-making in Northern Ireland.

Particular priority will be given to applications which can demonstrate high quality musicianship, a commitment to training and musical education – particularly of young people, and a commitment to development in relation to the band’s existing repertoire and technical standards.

Eligible bands include formally constituted accordion bands, brass bands, concert bands, flute bands, pipe bands and wind bands.

Flute bands were out in force for the King's Coronation parade held in Banbridge in May. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Any other type of formally constituted organisation wishing to purchase musical instruments should apply to the Musical Instruments for Professional/Non-professional Performing Groups Programme.

Gilly Campbell, joint director of Arts Development at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “With much appreciated capital investment from the Department for Communities, the Arts Council is delighted to reopen the Musical Instruments for Bands Programme.

"This particular strand of the wider Arts Council’s Musical Instruments Programme has been specifically developed to support music in our communities by helping bands to purchase new instruments, with a particular focus on increasing the quality of musicianship, as well as training and development opportunities for members.

"The announcement will be welcome news for bands, throughout Northern Ireland, who regularly come together to learn, perform and, most importantly, enjoy music as a part of a collective experience.”

Applications to the Musical Instruments for Bands Programme are now open on the Arts Council website and will close at 12noon on Monday 2nd October 2023.

Applicants will be notified of decisions in November 2023.

Full guidance notes, including details of eligibility criteria and how to apply can be found at Musical Instruments for Bands | Arts Council NI (artscouncil-ni.org).

In order to help bands with the applications the DUP is hosting some workshops.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has encouraged local bands to attend an upcoming workshop in Brownlow House on Thursday, September 14 at 7.30pm.

Speaking ahead of the workshop, the DUP representative said: “I am delighted that the Ulster-Scots Community Network have accepted my invitation to attend my Funding Workshop for Marching Bands, on 14th September at Brownlow House.

The workshop will kick off at 7.30pm and will talk attendees through the process of applying for the Arts Council Musical Instruments for Bands funding scheme. This is a great opportunity for bands to secure much needed funding to upgrade existing instruments, or purchase new instruments for new recruits.

My hope is that bands in Upper Bann will take this opportunity. I am so proud of our local marching bands, who not just display wonderful musical expertise, but also provide a great outlet for people of all ages to socialise whilst celebrating our rich culture.

Everyone is welcome to attend, and I look forward to seeing a good crowd at Brownlow House and future success for local bands in securing funding.”

Another workshop organised by the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly and Andrew Gowan will take place in Royal Hillsborough.