Attention bands! The 2025/26 musical instrument funding scheme is now open

The DUP communities minister has announced the launch of the 2025/26 Musical Instruments Programme.

Gordon Lyons MLA said that the scheme, run by the Arts Council, is open to both professional and non-professional performing musicians and groups.

Those interested can apply for a share of the £750,000 total funding pot to buy new musical instruments and replace worn-out or broken ones.

A total of 119 grants in all were awarded through the programme last year.

That breaks down as being 75 for bands, 13 for performing groups, and 31 for professional musicians.

Minister Lyons said: “I am pleased to announce the launch of this year’s Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s Musical Instruments Programme.

"Through the financial support provided by my Department, I am committed to increasing the quality of music-making in Northern Ireland and would encourage musicians, bands and groups to make an application.

“We can all appreciate the importance of music and how it contributes to, and enriches, our cultural experiences.”

Roisin McDonough, Chief Executive of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented: “With much appreciated capital investment from the Department for Communities, the Arts Council is delighted to announce the opening of the Musical Instruments Programme 2025/26.

“This valuable scheme offers bands, musical groups, schools and professional musicians the opportunity to buy new instruments, helping to increase skills for all players, from young musicians just starting out, right through to highly trained performers.

“Applications are now open on the Arts Council of Northern Ireland website, with grants available across three tailored programmes.”

The Musical Instruments Programme includes three strands:

The ‘Bands’ strand of the programme was created to support “bands based in Northern Ireland, which are formally constituted, including accordion, brass, flute, pipe, wind and concert bands”, said the Department for Communities.

The ‘Professional and Non-Professional Performing Groups’ category is open to “choirs and orchestras, community music groups, musical societies, primary and post-primary schools and youth groups”.

The third strand is for individual professional musicians.

Further information about the scheme for individuals is available from the following webpage: www.artscouncil-ni.org/funding/funding-for-individuals