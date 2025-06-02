Axing Coleraine's beloved Riverside Theatre 'take it or leave it ultimatum' from owners, says councillor

Coleraine's Riverside Theatre is facing the final curtain this summer.

The shadow of the axe didn’t have to fall over a beloved historic theatre where James Nesbitt got his start, a senior member of the TUV has said.

Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre is set to shut down this summer, with owners the Ulster University saying it needs a £750,000 upgrade on top of its £500,000 annual running costs – money officials say would need to be found by new management.

But Traditional Unionist Voice vice chairman Allister Kyle, who sits on the local council, argues officials “didn’t have to come to” pulling the final curtain on the theatre.

Home of the arts in the Co Londonderry town for the past 50 years, the theatre has played host to everything from drama to touring bands, and from opera to panto and TV and radio recordings – and is for the chop in August.

The university says the building has come to the end of its life and attempted to get Causeway Coast and Glens Council to take it over, but only if the council paid for the upgrade and bore the full annual costs itself.

Mr Kyle describes that as “a take it or leave it ultimatum” over Riverside Theatre.

He said: “Unless the council agreed to take on the lease, full running costs, and liabilities, the theatre would close in summer.

“It is deeply disappointing that Ulster University has chosen not to work constructively with the council to explore options to keep the Riverside Theatre open. This is not a partnership, it’s an offload.

“It didn’t have to come to this. I firmly believe a solution could have been found if the university had been willing to engage properly, but the council cannot be expected to shoulder all the costs and risks, particularly when we lack the specialist expertise to run such a venue.

“It’s also regrettable that no support or intervention came from Stormont’s Department for Communities, despite the cultural and economic importance of the theatre. The closure of the Riverside will be a massive loss, not just in terms of the arts but also in the vibrancy, identity, and opportunities it brought to our community.”

Meanwhile local man Steven Millar has set up a petition trying to reverse the closure plans. Signed by more than 2,300 people in its first couple of days online, Mr Millar says “it is clear the public feels strongly about this”.

"The Riverside Theatre is not just a university facility, it is a vital regional asset,” he states. “It sits on the grounds of an educational institution that publicly commits to civic engagement, community partnership and cultural enrichment, yet these values appear to be abandoned in this decision.

“The Riverside is deeply rooted in our local and regional identity. For almost 50 years since its opening by Her Majesty The Queen, it has supported education, creativity, and community life.

“The community is stepping up. I sincerely hope the same is happening within our political and civic leadership. This isn’t just about a theatre, it’s about public space, public value, and public trust.”