The report from Philadelphia read: “An enormous crowd visited the city, the estimate being that a million persons witnessed the processions. The city . . . was decorated with the French and American colours.

“The laud procession started in the morning from Fifth Avenue and Fifty-Ninth Street, marching through Fifth and Madison Avenues to Broadway, thence to the Battery. It contained 30,000 men, including the Grand Army of the Republic, the firemen, various French charitable and other societies, and number civic organisations, many of them coming from other places.

“The head of the procession reached the Battery shortly after noon.

“The naval procession moved along the Hudson River in the afternoon. One hundred and thirty seven steamers in double line started at Forty-Fifth Street, moving slowly down to Liberty Island, where the warships were anchored.

“Then turning, they anchored around the island. President [Grover] Cleveland, with his Cabinet and the French delegates, reviewed the land parade at Madison Square, and were then escorted by the naval procession to Liberty Island, where the entire available space was covered with the most distinguished persons. The ceremony of dedication was begun with music.

“After prayer had been refereed by Dr [Richard S] Storrs, Monsieur [Ferdinand] de Lesseps delivered an address, which was followed by a speech announcing the presentation of the statue to the United States by Senator [William M] Evarts.

“The statue was then unveiled, when, led by the warships, salutes were fired by the ships and forts, all the steam whistles were blown and their bells were rung, the whole making the most terrific noise ever heard in New York.

“Fully 500 guns were fired. When the noise ceased, President Cleveland accepted the statue on behalf of the United States, and the French Minister, Monsieur Lafaivre, next spoke being followed by Mr Chauncey M Depew, the ceremony closing with the singing of the Old Hundreth. Salutes were then again fired.”

The report added: “Rain fell throughout the proceedings, the weather becoming gradually more inclement. The statue is illuminated by electric lights tonight.

“The President and cabinet minister have returned to Washington. The ceremonies brought business almost to a standstill in New York. The Stock Exchange was open, but little was doing.

“The Liberty Statue rises 305 feet above the water, and is visible far out to sea. The statue itself is 151 feet high.”

The report continued: “Monsieur [Frédéric Auguste] Bartholdi, when he appeared on the reviewing stand in Madison Square, was recognised by the crowds, who cheered him for several minutes. The cheers were taken up by the vast mass along the streets, who shouted 'Bartholdi! Bartholdi!' and gave him a perfect ovation. He bowed repeatedly. The scene was the most exciting, 100,000 persons in and near Madison Square shouting his name till they were hoarse. The housetops and windows were also filled with cheering spectators.”