Ballymena West Presbyterian Church razed to the ground in blaze (1926)
Nurse Caulfield, one of the district nurses, who had been returning from a visit to a patient, was the first to discover the outbreak.
The News Letter reported: “This was about five minutes before midnight, and although the town fire brigade, under Mr Henry O'Hara, town clerk, made a prompt turnout it was at once apparent that nothing could save the building, for provided as it was in the pulpit, pews, galleries, and ceilings with pitch pine, the fire raged furiously, and within little over an hour it practically burned itself out.
“The only portion the fire brigade was able to save was the vestry rooms underneath the tower. Here, fortunately, was installed a safe containing the old Communion flagons and recently installed individual Communion service, and the records of the church, and all these were happily saved in good order. Except for these, nothing now remains but the tower in the west end and the four bare walls. In addition to a beautiful stained glass window in the west end the church contained a very fine organ.”
Between 400 and 500 families were connected with the church, noted the News Letter, it added: “And an unfortunate coincidence is that the minister of the congregation (the Reverend R S Craig, BA), is at present on a tour of the United States with a number of other clergymen on behalf of the Ulster Temperance Council.”
The extent of the damage, added the News Letter, including the organ, was estimated roughly at £13,000, “which is fairly well covered by insurance”.
Meanwhile, on Monday, October 18m the rector and church wardens of St Patrick’s Church, Ballynena, with the consent of the Lord Bishop of Down and Connor and Dromore, offered the use of their church and parochial hall to the congregation of West Church.
The News Letter added: “This recalls the burning of St Patrick’s Church 47 some years ago, when a similar offer was made by West Church to the congregation of St Patrick’s, and was accepted.”