Bangor to be given city status to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

File photo dated 29/12/2020 of Bangor Marina. The seaside town in Northern Ireland has been awarded city status to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Issue date: Thursday May 19, 2022.

Bangor is one of eight places across the UK and beyond that triumphed in a competition to receive civic honours.

Mayor Mark Brooks said the award for the Co Down town was “extra special” due to its association with the Jubilee.

“I am delighted by the news of Bangor’s success in the City Status Competition,” said councillor Brooks, who is mayor of North Down and Ards Borough Council.

Pacemaker Press Belfast 29-08-2011: Bangor Family Fun Day. Crowds pictured enjoying the fun at Bangor seafront. Picture By: Arthur Allison.

“It would be an honour for the town and people of Bangor to receive at any time but coming as part of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations makes it extra special.

“City status isn’t judged on the size of your town and isn’t dependent on having particular assets such as a cathedral, rather it’s about heritage, pride and potential.

“When putting forward the case for Bangor we found evidence of each of these in abundance.

“I would like to put on record my thanks to all those who contributed to Bangor’s application – both in terms of their words of support but more importantly in terms of their practical and ongoing work in the local area.

“Bangor has been given a great boost today and I’m extremely proud of this new and significant accolade for our borough.”

Bangor’s pitch for city status was founded on three main pillars – heritage, heart and hope.

The bid highlighted its medieval monastic influences, Christian heritage, industrial exploits and innovation and its proud naval tradition.

Due to its location at the mouth of the Belfast Lough, Bangor was a key site for the Allies during the Second World War.

In May 1944, the Supreme Commander of Allied Forces, Dwight D Eisenhower, gave a speech to 30,000 assembled troops in Bangor, shortly before ships left for Normandy and D-Day.

The newly named city also has significant royal links.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visited Bangor Castle in 1961 and after lunching at the Royal Ulster Yacht Club that day, the duke took part in a regatta race.

In 1903, Edward VII visited Bangor and sailed out of the harbour on the Royal Yacht with Queen Alexandra following a tour of Ireland as part of the coronation celebrations.

Eight is a record number of locations to be awarded city status in one competition.

Along with Bangor, the capital of the Falkland Islands – Stanley – will also be given the honour.

Stanley is the first Overseas Territory to win the competition for city status, while Douglas on the Isle of Man has also claimed the civic honour.