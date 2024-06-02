Belfast Cathedral marks 120 years since its consecration with two special Sunday services

The Very Rev Stephen Forde, Dean of Belfast, with some of the invited guests at the 11am Service of Choral Matins to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the Consecration of Belfast Cathedral on June 2. Photo: Norman Briggs.

Civic, church, political and community leaders joined the community of Belfast Cathedral at one of two special services on Sunday marking 120 years since the Cathedral’s consecration.

The second, later in the afternoon, saw representatives of parishes from the dioceses of Down, Dromore and Connor came to the Cathedral for an anniversary Holy Communion - as they did on the day the Cathedral opened 120 years ago.

Those present for the Service of Choral Matins included Sinn Fein MP John Finucane, in place of the First Minister; Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly; Deputy Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Áine Groogan, and councillors of Belfast City Council. Also present were politicians Naomi Long, Gavin Robinson and Matthew O’Toole and Vice Lieutenant for the City Borough of Belfast, Dr Alan Logan, along with Deputy Lieutenants for Belfast; the Lord Lieutenants for the Counties of Antrim and Tyrone; PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Chris Todd and Superintendent Alistair Hagan; Dame Mary Peters; and Professor Paul Seawright, Deputy Vice Chancellor Ulster University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives of charities who have been supported by the Cathedral’s annual Black Santa Appeal were also present, along with the Bishops of Connor and Down and Dromore

and other Church leaders and their representatives.

The preacher at the service was the Most Rev John McDowell, Church of Ireland Primate and Archbishop of Armagh. During the service, the Archbishop also dedicated 500 new

chairs.

The Dean of Belfast, the Very Rev Stephen Forde, said the 200 cushioned and 300 wooden seats are easier to move and stack than the original chairs which had served the Cathedral

for 120 years. Many have been given in memory of family members and by members of the Cathedral community. Others have been given in thanksgiving, and a number of the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

commercial companies who supply the Cathedral have made significant contributions.

Clergy and representatives of parishes right across the dioceses of Connor and Down and Dromore were present at the afternoon service at which the preacher was the Dean.

The service featured the world premiere of a new communion setting written for this 120th Anniversary Service by Lucy Walker which she has dedicated to St Anne’s Cathedral as the

‘Missa Sanctae Annae.’ Ms Walker was welcomed by the Dean, along with Church of Ireland Bishops George Davison, David McClay and Harold Miller, the canons, clergy and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

parishioners of the cathedrals and parishes of the dioceses of Down, Dromore and Connor, for whom, Dean Forde said, this Cathedral was built.

The foundation stone of Belfast Cathedral was laid in 1899. The site in Donegall Street was a gift to the town of Belfast by its landlord, Lord Donegall.

Over a four-year period, the Nave was constructed around the old parish church of St Anne – worship continuing in the small church as the walls of the new rose up outside. The old

church was then demolished, giving way to the new St Anne’s - the first cathedral to have been planned and built by the Church of Ireland since Disestablishment in 1870.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nave was the first part of the building to be constructed. New sections were completed over time: The Crypt 1922-24; West Front 1925-27; Baptistry 1928; Chapel of the Holy Spirit

1932; Apse and Ambulatory 1959; Transepts 1974 and 1981. The final piece, the stainless steel Spire of Hope, was lowered into place in 2007.

To achieve certain priorities it has identified for the future, Belfast Cathedral plans to establish a ‘BC120 campaign’ which will seek new sources of funding and new partners to