Belfast parents ‘indifferent’ to evacuation of children (1940)

On Friday, February 16, 1940 public elementary schools in the city were closed so that teachers could assist parents to complete the registration forms - “but an analysis of the returns up to last night shows that the proportion of parents willing to cooperate in the scheme does not exceed 10 percent”.

The scheme, which had been evolved in the light of experience gained in Great Britain, was entirely voluntary, noted the News Letter, and provided for the evacuation of 70,000 children—65,000 from elementary and 5,000 from secondary schools. It allows parents to pre-select the billets to which their children can go in the event of emergency.

Inquiries made by the News Letter showed that there was “little, if any, reasoned opposition to the principle of the scheme”, but that there was “undoubtedly much lethargy even among parents living in the most vulnerable areas of the city”.

London schoolchildren carry gas masks and luggage September 1, 1939, as they leave by train for evacuation to Devon at the start of the Second World War. Picture: PA

The News Letter added: “Most parents appear to assume that the danger of air attack is so remote that they need take no precautions for the safety of their children. This is not the view of the authorities.

“Although there is no intention of removing the children until air raid dangers become grave, the Ministry of Home Affairs is strongly of opinion that a scheme should be ready to put into operation immediately the need arises.

“This can only be done by the active co-operation of the parents. Unless they assent in substantially greater numbers to the revised scheme provisionally drawn up, the difficulties of the authorities in securing the safety of the children when danger comes will be immeasurably increased.”

A ministry official told the News Letter: “Today’s experience shows clearly that there is still need for the better education of parents on this matter. Those who are apathetic and indifferent now would probably be the first to clamour for the evacuation of their children if air raids should develop.”

“The ministry is anxious that they should realise their responsibility in time. They will not be separated from their children except in circumstances of the gravest necessity.

“If they realise this, I feel sure that any feeling of opposition or apathy will disappear and that they will assist in making the scheme a success.

