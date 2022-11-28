Rev Norman Hamilton made the comments to the News Letter, adding that he expects faith leaders to “speak out” over the issue (so far none of the large mainstream churches in Ireland or the UK have responded to the story).

The whole episode stems from an attempt to prosecute an evangelist in Swindon for allegedly harassing and threatening a pair of lesbians during his street preaching.

The case against him collapsed last week.

But it has emerged that, during the case, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) produced a document setting out its arguments against the accused, in which they said:

"There are references in the bible which are simply no longer appropriate in modern society and which would be deemed offensive if stated in public."

The CPS operates only in England and Wales; however, as by far the biggest prosecution agency in the UK, the arguments it advances are likely to be influential in other parts of the kingdom.

General image of Christ, depicted in stained glass; source - 'Holy Spirit Catholic Church, stained glass window on the side of the sanctuary, by Holyspiritlakewales, marked as public domain'

Ordained in the 1980s, Rev Hamilton spent most of his ministry in north Belfast and was made Presbyterian moderator in 2010. He retired six years ago.

He told the News Letter: "Not only Christians people, but people of all faiths and none need to be vigilant about the state shutting down free speech.

“The stifling of free expression in a democracy, threatens democracy itself.

"And whether you are a comedian, an author like JK Rowling, a Christian or an Islamic leader, the direction of travel by the CPS is deeply alarming.

"The PPS in Northern Ireland needs to clarify it's stance as to whether it supports the general direction of the statement by the CPS.”

The News Letter had contacted the Catholic church in Ireland and England, the Anglican church in Ireland and England, and the Presbyterian Church in Ireland before running the story in Saturday’s edition of the paper.

None of them have yet said anything on the subject.

On Monday, the News Letter contacted the Methodist Church in Ireland too, which likewise indicated it had nothing to say.

Rev Hamilton added: “I'd expect all our church and faith leaders to speak out on such a fundamental issue affecting the wellbeing of our whole society.”

The PPS has been asked whether it shares the CPS’ view of the Bible, but it has only referred the News Letter to the CPS for comment, saying the case is not in Northern Ireland's jurisdiction.

When Rev Hamilton’s criticisms were put to the CPS today (Monday), it said: “On the day of the trial the complainants could not be located to provide vital evidence for the prosecution, which resulted in us offering no evidence.

“It is not the function of the CPS to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments of the evidence to put our case before the court.”

This is not the first time that legal authorities have sought to place certain beliefs beyond the pale in the last couple of years.

An employment tribunal in England in 2019 ruled that it was proper for a tax researcher called Maya Forstater to lose her job after posting messages about transgender matters on social media, based on her belief that men cannot change into women.

Employment judge James Tayler determined that her views were “not worthy of respect in a democratic society”.

