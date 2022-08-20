Billy Kennedy on Churches: Visit celebrates 180-year-old missionary link between Presbyterians in India and ‘the mother church’ in Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General view of St Patrick’s parish church, Ballymoney (Billy Maxwell)

It was celebration of the church’s oldest official partnership —the relationship with Gujarat spans 180 years and began with PCI’s foundation in July 1840.

During the first session of the Irish church’s inaugural general assembly, according to the minutes, Rev James Glasgow of Castledawson and Rev A Kerr of Portadown agreed to go to India as missionaries.

Between 1840 and 1970, around 300 Irish Presbyterian missionaries served in various capacities in Gujarat.

Over three days in Belfast, Bishop Silvans Christian and his wife Jenis met with Presbyterian moderator Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick, his wife Joan, and members of the Presbyterian council for global mission, some of whom had a connection with the denomination’s work in Gujarat.

This included Frances Martin, wife of the late Rev Alan Martin, who served as missionaries in Gujarat from 1963–68. Rev John Faris and Alastair Rankin, great-great-grandsons of the Rev James Glasgow, were also present.

Moderator Dr Kirkpatrick said: “It was a real pleasure to meet Bishop Silvans and his wife Jenis, and have the opportunity to talk and pray together. To learn of the life and growth of the Church of North India is a tremendous encouragement to us here in Ireland.

“Also to hear how our brothers and sisters in Christ continue to live through challenging times.

“This week is the 75th anniversary of India’s independence from Britain. Happily, our relationship with CNI continues.

“While we both have challenges that stem from the cultures in which we live, I see both faith and joy, a demonstration of the Grace of God. Bishop Silvans visit has been a wonderful encouragement.”

Gujarat on India’s west coast is a predominantly Hindu state of some 73m people.

The Gujarat church was formed in 1970 when six denominations combined, spread over two-thirds of India, with 1.3m members worshiping in 3,000 congregations across 26 dioceses.

The bishop said many people in Gujarat would still refer to PCI as ‘the Mother Church’.

He said: “It is a great joy to be here in this wonderful land praising God for a partnership that we have been so blessed by. This is a unique moment as we celebrate our relationship.

“I give thanks to God for a partnership spanning nearly 200 years. Today we are a growing church.

“Across the diocese, especially in the rural and tribal areas, we have a practical missional strategy organising free classes where we can teach. We have also set up medical clinics.

“Even though we face many challenges, we are seeing many people come to a faith in Jesus Christ. God is good and is blessing our work, just as he blessed, and continues to bless, the work of Irish Presbyterians.”

The Rev Stephen McCracken, minister of First Ballymoney church and former missionary in Malawi, said, “We partner with many churches, Christian institutions and mission organisations around the world, but while they are all important, our partnership with Gujarat is special, as it was the very first place overseas that PCI sent missionaries to spread the good news of the gospel.”