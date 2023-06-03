Billy Kennedy's Churches: Presbyterian Church prepares for its General Assembly

Trinity Presbyterian church, Ballymoney Picture: Billy Maxwell

​The annual gathering for Northern Ireland's largest Protestant denomination opens in Assembly Buildings, Belfast on the evening of Wednesday June 21 and closes on Saturday afternoon June 24.

The Rev Trevor Gribben, assembly clerk for nine years, says the church will again welcome overseas' representatives of Irish Presbyterianism's partner churches and mission organisations globally.

Mr Gribben explains: "Our general assembly is a coming together of people the length and breadth of Ireland. As we meet, we do so not just to take decisions affecting the life and ministry of our church in the coming months and years; we come together to worship, pray, and bring glory to Christ in all that we do.”

For the first time since 2000, the assembly will be chaired by a moderator based in the Irish Republic. with Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney taking over from outgoing moderator - Portrush minister Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick, who will give his final address, before introducing Dr Mawhinney, minister of Adelaide Road Presbyterian church, Dublin. Dr Mawhinney is the 10th Dublin-based moderator since the general assembly's formation in 1840.

Mr Gribben confirms: “Over the past few years members have discussed a range of issues that have required further discussion and debate within the church. Having consulted and carefully reviewed responses from our 19 regional presbyteries, the assembly will make final decisions on a wide range of important issues.

"This is why the ‘Blue Book’, which contains general assembly reports and resolutions that members will discuss, is 416 pages this year, 140 pages longer than 2022’s; it is one of the largest in recent memory. So it will be a busy and important few days.

“As we come together from across Ireland, joining as one to worship the risen Lord Jesus, it is always a special and precious time. This year worship takes place on Wednesday’s opening night; on Thursday afternoon, and during the assembly communion service, on the Friday."

The assembly’s popular evening celebration is on Thursday evening (7.45pm), with the guest speaker the Rev Jonty Rhodes, founding pastor of Christ Church Central, a relatively new church plant in Leeds, part of the International Presbyterian Church.

As in previous years, the general assembly will have what has become one of the highlights in the church, the informal presentation ‘Listening to the Global Church’. This will involve some of the overseas guests on the Friday afternoon.