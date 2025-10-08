A computer-generated impression of how the 720-strong Biscuit Factory student accommodation block will look. Photo: Digital Aspects

Well, it’s going to make one heck of a biscuit tin.

When it’s finished, of course, because this is the 720-strong student accommodation block currently being built on the former site of a famous 19th century biscuit factory in the heart of Belfast.

And while it’s still got nine months of work to go before it can open its doors, even at this stage the 10-storey building’s certainly looking more secure than a gingerbread house.

The student block on Little Donegall Street is being constructed on the former site of the Marsh & Co factory, a now largely forgotten name of Northern Ireland’s industrial heyday.

How the 10-storey building, due to be finished in June 2026, looked as of October 2025. Photo: Iain Gray

Started in 1881 by businessman John Marsh, a Surrey native who moved to Ulster with his architect brother Joseph as the siblings sought their fortune, the biscuit manufacturing facility took over a derelict site in what was then one of Belfast’s industrial hubs.

According to heritage project Great Place North Belfast, the factory was heavily reworked from a disused starch factory to a design by Joseph Marsh, who at that point had offices nearby on Donegall Street.

A practicing Quaker, philanthropist and member of the Ulster Reform Club, John passed away in 1891 though the business outlived him, thriving as a well-known part of Belfast’s industry. It wasn’t without its struggles, however; the original factory was gutted by a fire in the mid-1890s and had to be extensively rebuilt, again using Joseph’s designs.

Marsh & Co shut down the factory in 1928, moving to a new site, and the business was eventually bought over and renamed shortly after the Second World War.

The 10-storey Biscuit Factory student block towers over the surrounding area. Photo: Iain Gray

The Little Donegall Street building passed through a number of owners, including famed tobacco firm Murray, Sons and Company Ltd. During the Troubles a bomb badly damaged the factory, however, and in the 1970s it was condemned and demolished, making way for a private car park.

The £50m student housing block, set to open in June next year, is to be named ‘Biscuit Factory’ in honour of the Marsh & Co history, with images produced by the developers showing the words standing proud at the top of the finished product.

The new building has officially “topped out”, meaning its structure is officially ready – though there’s still plenty of work to do before eager students can move in.

Ciaran Leahy, contracts manager at construction and civil engineering frim Graham, said the finished article will “set a new standard for student living”.

He stated: “Biscuit Factory is a fantastic addition to Belfast’s student accommodation, designed to provide modern, comfortable, and purpose-built homes for today’s students. It’s exciting to see how it will enhance the city and create a vibrant community where students can truly thrive.”

Anthony Best, managing director of Lacuna Developments, added: “The topping out of Biscuit Factory marks a major milestone in bringing new life to a site with a rich history.

“Transforming the area into a modern, high-quality student accommodation, the development celebrates the site’s past while providing contemporary, welcoming spaces for students to live, study and connect."

