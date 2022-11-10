Bolsheviks seize power in St Petersburg coup (1917)

The editorial continued: “On Wednesday an armed naval detachment, acting under the orders of the Maximalist Revolutionary Committee [the Bolsheviks of Lenin], seized the whole machinery of the government. First they occupied the official Potrograd Telegraph Agency, which controls and distributes all government orders and all foreign and internal news communication; then they seized the Central Telegraph Office, the State Bank, and the Marie Palace, where the Preliminary Parliament has been holding its sittings.

“Having thus obtained possession all machinery of the Executive, the Revolutionary Committee, which is in reality the Committee the Petrograd Soviet, issued proclamation stating that Petrograd was in its hands, thanks to the assistance of the garrison, which enabled the coup d’etat to be accomplished without bloodshed, and declaring that the new government would propose an immediate and just peace, would hand the land to the peasants, and would summon a Constituent Assembly forthwith.”

The News Letter continued: “There is one circumstance which it is well to bear in mind in endeavour gauge the situation which this latest revolution in Petrograd creates, and how it is likely to work out, and that is that all the news is at the moment controlled this Revolutionary Committee the Petrograd Soviet. We shall get no intelligence of events but through the Petrograd Telegraph Agency, and that agency will send nothing that has not been approved by the government of the day, and it will transmit whatever the government issues or orders to transmitted. It follows that the Revolutionary Committee, as long it has control of this Telegraph Agency, will in all news transmitted picture the situation in its development of events to aid its own purpose.”

Picture taken 18 June 1917 during a political demonstration in Petrograd. March 1917 Russian Revolution started with demonstrations against the war and the food supply shortages in Petrograd and led to the abdication of Tsar Nicholas II. During the October 1917 Revolution, the Bolsheviks overthrew the Kerensky's Provisional Government, formed in March 1917, and replaced it for a soviet one, leading to the establishment of the Soviet Union. The October Revolution was led by Vladimir Lenin and Leon Trotsky, and marked the beginning of the spread of communism in the twentieth century. (Photo credit should read OFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The News Letter suspected that the aim is to “detach Russia from its Allies” by “making separate peace with the Central Powers, and then set up Communistic Government Russia”.

A clipping from the News Letter published on November 9, 1917, reporting details of the Russian Revolution in Petrograd (St Petersburg)