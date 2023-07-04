Bonfire builders in Moygashel have put a boat on top of the structure for two reasons

Using specialist heavy machinery with a telescopic arm the makers of Moygashel bonfire managed to set a boat on top of their structure, having done the same with a caravan last year.

As well as serving as a fun spectacle, the boat also demonstrates the group’s objection to a sea border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Moygashel Bonfire Association said: “Our committee took the decision to display a boat on top of our bonfire this year for a few reasons.

Glencairn bonfire is 160 pallets high

“For one, it makes the bonfire more interesting and attracts attention. Each year a large crowd gathers on bonfire night to enjoy the celebrations at our family friendly event and we believe the boat adds to the festival atmosphere and goes down well with the kids.”

He went on to say that the committee believes its culture is “under attack on a daily basis”.

"Our cultural celebrations that we have grown to enjoy with our families will be demonised to the point of extinction, our innocent victims forgotten and our beloved country's history rewritten to suit a sectarian republican agenda,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The latter explains our second, albeit more consequential reason for the bonfire boat and our efforts to highlight our strong opposition to the Irish sea border.”

The builders of Craigyhill bonfire sacrificed their world record attempt to raise money for Pia Grace, a one-year-old from Larne who requires treatment for neuroblastoma

He commented: “We believe that the implementation of the union-dismantling protocol aligns our economy with the south and is a process of transition towards a united Ireland. No unionist or loyalist could ever support such an arrangement.

“We firmly believe that there is no basis for a return to power sharing until Northern Ireland's place within the Union is restored.

“Loyalist anger is at breaking point and we hope to see a peaceful resolve to the situation before it is too late. We fear time is running out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bonfire celebrations at Moygashel take place on Saturday (July 8) with plenty of family friendly entertainment.

Jamie Bryson will speak at the event and also during the course of the evening three local lads will have their heads shave for charity.