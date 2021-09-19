Boy (16) suspected of at least 20 offences after car drove through loyalist band parade is freed on bail

It comes after the force moved to dispel claims that the incident was a sectarian attack.

At 8.40pm on Friday night, a black Seat Leon failed to stop for police who were on duty in connection with the parade in Rathfriland, and then drove into the parade as it made its way up Newry Street.

One man aged in his 40s and one man aged in his 30s received minor injuries following the incident.

Footage of the incident

It is thought the bands involved were Star of Down from Maghera and Downshire Guiding Star.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of the following raft of offences:

> Six counts of dangerous driving

> Six counts for failing to stop for police

> Aggravated taking and driving away

> Disqualified driving

> No insurance

> Three counts of failing to stop and report and remain at an injury scene

> Two counts of common assault

The PSNI have also indicated that this isn’t even the full list of crimes, adding that he is being held over “other related offences” too.

Then at midday on Sunday the PSNI said he had been freed on police bail “pending further enquiries”.

Videos of it have been widely circulated online, alongside comments which claim the incident was a deliberate sectarian attack.

In addition, DUP councillor Ian Wilson issued a statement which read as follows: “Our Parades and Culture have been systematically attacked for years but we thought this was hopefully a thing of the past but clearly not by some elements of our society as this marks a serious and worrying development I call on the PSNI to now use the full riggers of the law to deal with anyone involved,and to now protect the PUL community from and further wanton attacks on our expressions of culture.”

However a statement from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon District Chief Inspector Barney O’Connor said: “At this stage, we are not investigating a sectarian hate crime motive in relation to this incident.

“Our officers are continuing to robustly investigate the circumstances of this incident.

“Officers have already spoken to a number of those present and I know this has been alarming for all those involved.

“I would like to thank those in the community and those involved from the band, who have already come forward, for their cooperation and assistance.”

