Bygone Days: Austrian is crowned champion ploughman

The 23-year-old Austrian ploughman was announced as the overall champion at the post match festival in the New University at Coleraine.

He had just pipped his team mate Josef Liszt, by coming third in Thursday’s stubble ploughing, and then winning the grassland competition the following day.

The top Northern Ireland competitor was Norman Wright from Magherafelt, who gained sixth position in the overall contest.

Mr Bertie Hanna from Saintfield with Clydesdales, Ben and Simon, harvesting, by the traditional method, wheat grown on the farm at the Ulster Folk Museum, Cultra, in August 1982. Picture: News Letter archives

In third place was the Czechoslovakian competitor Vaclav Milik, who gained second place in the grassland and fourth in the stubble.

The results were as follows:

Overall result, 1, R Weisner (Austria); 2, J Liszt (Austria); 3, V Milik (Czechoslovakian); 4, H Verhoeven (Belgium); 5, H Nielson (Denmark); 6, N Wright(Northern Ireland).

Individual class markings, Stubble: 1, S Millington (Great Britain); 2, J Liszt (Austria); 3, R Weisner (Austria); 4, V Milik (Czechoslovakian); 5, C Rijke (Netherlands); 6, N Wright (Northern Ireland).

David Duncan, right, Largy Road, Crumlin, with his second prize group of Suffolk ram lambs at the breed show and sale at Balmoral in August 1982. He is helped by Janet Boles and George Arthurs. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Grassland: 1, R Weisner (Austria); 2, V Milik (Czechoslovakian); 3, J Líszt (Austria); 4, J Somers (Eire); 5, W Nielsen (Denmark): 6, H Verhoeven (Belgium).

Earlier in the afternoon the competitors hurriedly washed the mud from their tractors for the closing ceremony. Speculation was rife as to the eventual winner. While the judges sat tight huddled over the marks, competitors had one unanimous verdict: “It was the toughest, the hardest but the fairest, world match we have ever known,” said Australian veteran Ed Cole

And the knowledgeable spectators among the 10,000 plus crowd pointed out that the competition had been of a very high standard, and that the eventual result would be close.

Elsewhere. things were much better after the foul weather of the first day which plagued the stubble ploughing.

Veronica McConnell from Antrim is pictured with her Beagle pup at the Large White pig show and sale at Cookstown in August 1982, where her father-in-law Mr Robert McConnell, Ballymena Road, Doagh, exhibited the supreme champion male and reserve female. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

The crowds appeared in the numbers expected, and the hardy exhibitors in the trade fair had reported an upturn in business.

SCOTTISH HORSE TEAMS ARRIVE

Noted Scottish ploughman Hugh Ramsey from Wigtonshire had travelled over to Northern Ireland to complete with ploughs and his two teams of Clydesdales for the horse ploughing championships at Limavady.

Farming Life noted: “Hugh has ploughed in Ulster, where he has already won championships, but this is the first time he has brought over his own horses. He starts favourite for the style and appearance classes with his Clydesdale team, which is among the best in Scotland.

Robert Wallace, Ulster Bank, Robert Bell, chairman of the NI Large White Pig Breeders’ Club, Paddy Mullan, Garvagh, the judge, and Walter Williams, the club secretary, pictured in August 1982 at show and sale of Large White pedigree pigs which was held at Cookstown. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

“Hugh will also be a strong contender for the horse ploughing championships in which he will compete with a steady pair.”

He was accompanied by two farmers, one of whom was in charge of one of his teams, and the other who has brought his own plough and chains, who was to be supplied with a fine pair of horses by Bob Crosby of Moneyrea, Carryduff.

Of the Ulster competitors only one, Samuel McKee of Kircubbin, was to be a non-starter.

The other Ulster competitors were Bertie Hanna, Listooder HPS, William McCuIlough. Moneyrea, Robert Overend, Mullahead and District PS, Francis, Hutchinson, Milebush PS, Thomas J McAleese, Ballycastle HPS, Sam Cairnduff, Craigantlet, Wilson Knipe, Ballycraigy YFC, and Frank Taylor, Magherafelt.

£2,700 SUFFOLK RAM FOR CO DOWN BREEDER

Ulster Suffolk sheep breeders had spent more than £9,300 – “or rather ‘invested’ as one breeder emphasised – in the purchase of 12 rams at the big Scottish breed show and sale in Kelso in 1979, reported Farming Life.

Part of the crowd at a show and sale of Large White pedigree pigs which was held at Cookstown in August 1982. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

The highest priced ram lamb coming to Ulster cost £2,700 paid by Co Down breeder Bryson Faulkner Loughbrickland, who was also runner-up for the top price lamb which made £4,600, which was a record for Kelso.