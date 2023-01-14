Bygone Days: MEP joins call for EU to lift import restrictions on Simmental cows (1992)

He gave the undertaking while on a visit to the farm of Mr Bertie Watterson who was masterminding a new Euro sale of Simmentals, provisionally fixed for April.

The restrictions on the movement of cattle had been imposed by the EC following the outbreak of BSE or mad cow disease in the United Kingdom.

Mr Watterson, who was a founder and past chairman of the Northern Ireland Simmental Club, had claimed that Simmental cattle had never been found to have the mad cow disease.

Ulster dogs had a field day in January 1992 at the United Kingdom Spaniel Championships at Clandeboye outside Bangor. Pictured left is Mr Noel Black of Ballymoney with the winner Tanya Bass Special. Centre is Tim Crothers of Lisburn with his dogs, Birdrowe Miss O’Lene and Cresset Melody. Right is Aidan Patterson of Lurgan who handled the second placed dog, Cresset Cristo. Badgercourt Moss owned by Mr P Colclough was third and Glendivitt Serc owned by Mr Barry Mogg and bred by Mr Victor McDevittt of Saintfield was fourth. Picture: News Letter archives

Mr Nicholson said he would take Mr Watterson's case up with Commissioner MacSharry as the ban meant depreciation in the value of stock in Northern Ireland as many farmers, particularly those with pedigree herds, were dependent to a large extent, on selling in the Republic.

“A way has to be found around this problem,” said Mr Nicholson, “because while there has been a high incidence of the disease on the mainland, it has been very low in Northern Ireland.”

The MEP, who was himself a farmer, expressed delight at the prospect of the first Euro sale of cattle and said it would be a tremendous boost not only for Simmental cattle but for other breeds.

He said: “I hope that some movement for the lifting of the ban will also be made in the Republic because this is the type of cooperation which we all welcome between both parts of this island.”

Robert Hughes, left, from Kircubbin, with his reserve champion at a show and sale of Blonde d’Aquitaine calves at Ards Mart in January 1992. Included are Harry Brown, right, of Lisburn, who judged the animals, and Noel McCarey, chairman of the NI Blonde d’Aquitaine Club. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Mr Watterson said the idea of a Euro sale is to establish good relations both north and south of the border and he hopes that common sense will prevail to enable the sale to go ahead.

“If this restriction is not lifted then there is no point in the British and. Irish governments talking about establishing good relations between the two parts of Ireland,” argued Mr Watterson.

The enterprising Magherafelt man's Oakland Herd has been noted for the innovative planning which had built the Watterson Engineering Company into one of Europe's foremost design centres in 'Star' tankers and feed wagons.

Stock bulls such as Seacome Edgar and Ballyholey Matador have influenced the breeding in many of the herds in Northern Ireland, Eire and Great Britain.

The champion calf at a show and sale of Blonde d’Aquitaine calves at Ards Mart in January 1992 was exhibited by Adrian McClure, left, of Ballywalter. Included are Alan Montgomery, centre, public relations officer for the club, and Harry Brown of Lisburn, who judged the animals. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

At the first Oakland home production sale, a number of young Edgar heifers went to Somerset, while the Hockenhull Herd took the top heifer at Mr Watterson's second home sale.

His new stock bull, Hope William, was proving to be a good stock getter.

Ulster Shorthorn semen sold to American herd: Semen from a shorthorn bull owned by a Co Tyrone breeder has been exported to the USA in January 1992.

The order followed a visit to Ireland in 1991 - “in pursuit of new Shorthorn bloodlines” — by Cody Ice, owner of leeway Farms, Houston, Missouri, USA.

Farming Life photographer Trevor Dickson caught the different facial expressions of a group of prospective purchasers at a show and sale of Blonde d’Aquitaine calves at Ards Mart in January 1992. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Tom Glenny, secretary of the Ulster Shorthorn Breeders' Association, arranged for him to view Kilkelly Duke.

Bred in the well-known herd of W J O'Grady, Co Mayo, Kilkelly Duke was purchased by David Reid of Fintona as a stock sire.

In addition to a successful show career, he has proved to be an exceptional breeder. Immediately impressed by the bull and the qualify of his progeny, Mr Ice negotiated for a supply of semen.

He felt that a bull of such quality would “make a valuable contribution”, not only to his herd, but to the Shorthorn breed in the United States.

Mr Ice told Farming Life: “Shorthorn genetics are the key around which we build our commercial operations.

“On the farm we manage a herd of 250 commercial beef cows and their calves. While a number of breeds are involved in our programme, the Shorthorn bull is, and always will be the mainstay of our operation.

A section of the packed ringside at a show and sale of Blonde d’Aquitaine calves at Ards Mart in January 1992. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

