Bygone Days: Portaferry’s old windmill continues to be a witness to history

Some weeks ago I popped down to the Ards Peninsula to attend the St Columba’s College tractor run down in Portaferry.

During my visit I choose to make my way to Windmill Road in the town to shoot a video of the tractors coming up the hill.

On top of the hill is of course the old windmill stump, which is also known as Tullyboard Windmill. When the windmill was in its heyday, it formed a vast network of 50 windmills across the Ards peninsula, known locally as the Little Holland of Northern Ireland. The windmills were largely used for flax scutching and grinding grain for flour.

The Tullyboard windmill was originally built in 1771 by the Savage family and was in use for over a century before it was destroyed in a fire on Christmas 1878.

And that got me thinking about what history the windmill has seen down through the years. Indeed, a mere 27 years after the windmill was built it bore witness to the United Irish rebellion of 1798.

Thanks to a history that was published in Downpatrick Recorder in January 1860 we have details of that rebellion. In the aftermath of the Battle of Ballynahinch (12th to 13th June 1798), the Recorder remembered: Lord Chetwynd, Lieutenant-Colonel of the York Regiment, quartered Downpatrick, was president of the courts-martial held here the evening of the 10th of June, a body of insurgents, to the number of about 1,000, made an attack on Portaferry.

“They were led on by one McMullan, an inhabitant Portaferry, and one or two farmers belonging the neighbourhood.

“On this occasion the town of Portaferry was bravely defended by Captain Charles Matthews and the Portaferry Yeomanry, who took up their position in the Market-house, which they converted into garrison.

“It having been privately communicated to Captain Matthews that the town was to be attacked, he caused the arches of the Market-house be built up with dry mason-work, in order to prevent its being set on fire, which the rebels had resolved upon.

“Captain Hopkins being very opportunely the river at the time, with the Revenue Cruiser, which he commanded, rendered the most important services on the occasion with his guns. also caused all the boats on the Portaferry side to be brought to the Strangford side of the water, where they were hauled up, and thereby prevented from being made available for carrying any of the rebel army over to Lecale.

“Captain Hopkins was ably assisted on this occasion by Captain Thomson, who commanded a largo merchant vessel then in the river.

“The result of this proceeding was of the utmost importance, for had the rebels succeeded at Portaferry, they were have crossed over to Strangford, and the consequences would have been serious.

“The Portaferry Yeomanry, who acted so gallantly on the above occasion, were raised by Patrick Savage, Esq, of Portaferry House, and their operations on the 10th June were directed by Captain Matthews. The place where the insurgents assembled before they entered Portaferry was well-known locality in the neighbourhood called Tara-hill.”

While those reminiscences of the 1798 rebellion were published in 1860, there are several earlier notes in local newspapers for Windmill.

Under the heading ‘Coronation Rejoicings’ was published in July 1838 at the time of the coronation of Queen Victoria, again the Downpatrick Recorder reported: “The morning was ushered in by the discharge cannon from the Windmill Hill. At noon royal salute was tired from the same place, and repealed at sunset. There were several boat-races during the day, and other demonstrations of general rejoicing. Nothing could surpass the loyalty evinced by the good people Portaferry this occasion. The vessels in the harbour presented a beautiful appearance, their flogs all hoisted and displayed to great advantage.”

On Saturday, November 28th, 1840 the Down Recorder carried as fascinating advertisement under the headline – Houses and lands for sale in the Barony of Ards, County Down. These properties were to be sold by private contract and were the property of the late the property of Mr William McCleery of Portaferry.

Inside the old windmill stump on Windmill Road, Portaferry, Co Down. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Included Lot V which included “The Windmill and Kiln, in Tullyboard, and Field thereunto belonging”.

It detailed of the property: “Containing about 1a, 1r, 38p together with the Water Mill of Portaferry, and the use of the Water the Dam belonging thereto, held for three young lives, or term of 21 years from November, 1836, at the yearly rent £3l, 10s, 0d.”

It added: “The Mills and Kiln are all in good working order. The Water Mill of Portaferry has been set at the yearly rent of £23, late currency. A Steam Engine was lately erected for its use, though there is a good supply of water for nearly six months in the year.”