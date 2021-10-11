Carrickfergus Castle to light up for centenary

The Centenary Lumiere event will be held at Carrickfergus Castle on October 30

The specially commissioned event, hosted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, will run from 6-9pm on October 30 and feature three short movies on rotation, which will be displayed on the walls of the castle using a technique known as projection mapping, with three co-ordinated projections producing 90ft tall images

A fantasy history of Carrickfergus Castle, Waking the Dragon, was specially written by Kerry Rooney MBE from Kaleidoscope NI and was inspired by the Three Knights sculpture on Carrickfergus seafront. The film features hand drawn animations created by local artist, Ralph Connolly.

The second part of the show explores some of the rich history of the Carrickfergus area, including its fishing and linen industries, the sail past of the Titanic, the area’s unique role in the first and second World Wars.

Council has also commissioned a new film to celebrate the last 100 years of Northern Ireland, and viewers will be taken on a whistlestop tour of the last 100 years of history through music and archive images of Mid and East Antrim.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, councillor William McCaughey, said: “The story of 100 years of Northern Ireland will be brought to life in an iconic location, and will be the perfect opportunity for us all to reflect on the rich heritage and diversity which flows through Mid and East Antrim.”