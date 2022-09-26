Chapter Chat: Royal Black leader’s ‘privilege and honour’ to attend service for Queen Elizabeth

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla after the service in St Anne’s Cathedral on September 13

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson was accompanied by Assistant Sovereign Grand Master Harold McCloy for the Belfast event, held five days after the death of the Queen.

The service, held in St Anne’s Cathedral, had an 800-strong guest list encapsulating the diversity of Northern Ireland in modern times.

“It was a truly memorable day and one of mixed feelings as we reflected on the life of Queen Elizabeth, our monarch who had been a constant in so many people’s lives over the last 70 years, and at the same time to welcome our new monarch, King Charles III,” said Rev Anderson.

He recalled an emotional day as the trumpet fanfare, played by members of the Royal Irish Regiment, heralded the arrival of His Royal Highness.

“It was a very poignant moment seeing our new King, accompanied by Camilla, his Queen Consort, walking up the aisle of St Anne’s Cathedral, to be welcomed by the Rt Rev George Davison, Bishop of Connor Diocese,” said Rev Anderson.

He believed the congregation was uplifted by the Archbishop of Armagh Most Rev John McDowell’s message that Queen Elizabeth was “motivated by love – love for her people and love for God’’.

The momentous events of September also brought to mind the visit of King Charles – then the Prince of Wales – to Brownlow House, Lurgan, in May 2019, when he met with a delegation of officers from the Royal Black.

Rev Anderson introduced him to Rev Nigel Reid, then imperial grand chaplain; William Scott, then imperial grand registrar; David Livingstone, imperial grand treasurer; Ian McCafferty, imperial grand lecturer; and Andrew Hamill, district master of Lurgan RBDC No 2.

“His Royal Highness showed great interest in the history of our institution, which dates back to 1797, as well as our current work,” said Rev Anderson.

“Of particular interest to him was our raising of finance biannually for other charities. At the time of the visit this had reached a total of £780,500.”