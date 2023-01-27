City electricity department celebrates Jubilee (1945)

Councillor Scott said that while he would like to see every farm and cottage supplied with electricity, suggestion that the cost should be subsidised at the expense of other consumers would involve serious questions, such as heavy capital and maintenance costs.

It had been stated, he said, that Belfast had made no contribution to the development of rural areas. The Corporation had pioneered bulk supplies to Lisburn, Holywood. Bangor, Helen’s Bay and Lurgan before the setting up of the Electricity Board, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Scott said that he was convinced that the proposals for electricity development agreed upon between representatives of the Ministry of Commerce and the Corporation would, if carried into effect, be for the good of the Province.

Belfast News-Letter - Wednesday 24 January 1945

He said: “There are in Northern Ireland many natural resources capable of being developed for the production electrical energy.”

Councillor Scott was replying a toast to the Corporation and the Electricity Committee, proposed by Mr Edmond Warnock, Minister of Home Affairs.