Clones Farming Society hold their annual cattle and horse show (1894)

The morning was beautiful, noted the News Letter, but “towards noon there were some showers”, but after that “the weather afterwards cleared up bright and fine, so that the visitors had a good opportunity of seeing some of the finest stock in Ireland”.

The number of entries was large, and the exhibits in cattle were well up to the standard of former years, reported the News Letter.

In the amateur classes, for “noblemen and gentlemen residing in Ulster, and paying an annual subscription”, the following prizes were made:

That summer feeling in late July 1980: This photograph which appeared in the News Letter on Monday, July 21, was taken by staff photographer Trevor Dickson. The caption read – If you’re reflecting on this summer then even the dullest of day a dander around any old harbour can be a pleasant diversion. It’s the smell of the diesel oil, and another mixture of seaweed and more. With hardly a breath of wind, the boats are mirror here in Ballintoy harbour. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Best aged bull, calved before 1892, George F Graham’s bull, White Flower, calved 10th February 1889, sire Flower Prince, 3735; dam Picotee X, by Lord Bishop; gd Picotee VIII, by Favourite; ggd Picotee VII, by Duke of Abercorn, 25930.

Best shorthorn ball, calved in 1893, The Earl of Caledon’s bull Sign of Riches, 1, Earl of Caledon’s bull Fair Promise, 2, The Reverend A N H Forster’s bull Cloister, commended.

Best shorthorn bull calf of 1894, George F Graham’s Lord Roseberry, 1, Sir A D Brook’s Lord Hartington, 2.

Best shorthorn cow, visibly in calf, Sir A D Brook’s cow Lady Hilda, 1, the Reverend A N H Forster’s Mabill, 2, the Reverend A N H Forster’s Mab, 3.

Pictured in late July 1980 celebrating her second birthday is Heather Clingham from Dromara. She made her debut with her pony Pedro at the Castewellan Show, when Pedro was placed fifth. They had to brave atrocious weather, noted the News Letter, but the “devoted faithful” stuck out the downpours and were rewarded warm sunshine in the later afternoon. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Best heifer of 1892, Earl of Caledon, 1, Early of Dartrey, 2 and 3.

Best heifer, calved in 1893, Sir D Brooke, 1, Earl of Dartrey, 2.

Best heifer calf of 1894, Earl of Dartrey, 1 and the Reverend A N H Forster, 2.

Awards for “other pure breeds”, were as follows: Best bull of any pure breed, Noble Graham, 1.

Pictured in late July 1980 is Peter Savage from Ballynahinch, Co Down, with his prizewinning donkey, Senorita, at the Castewellan Show. Peter and Senorita had to brave atrocious weather, noted the News Letter, but the “devoted faithful” stuck out the downpours and were rewarded warm sunshine in the later afternoon. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Best cow, any pure breed, the Reverend A N H Forster, 1, Lord Bishop, Clogher, 2, M E Knight, 3.

In the sheep classes at the show the following awards were given for “Leicester and Long-Woolled”: Best ram, any age, George F Graham, 1, W Wilson, 2.

Best pen of three ewes, W Wilson, 1, George F Graham, 2.

Best pen of three ram lambs, William Wilson.

Pictured in late July 1980 is James Harkin from Ballymena who is seen cleaning out the boiler of a 1930 Marshall steam tractor at the Ulster Steam Traction Rally at Shane’s Castle. The grand old steam engines of long ago proudly showed their paces, some after a long journey from England. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Best pen of three ewes, The Earl of Dartrey.

For Shropshire and Short-Woolled Sheep the following prizes were awarded: Best ram, any age, Lord Bishop of Clotgher.

Best pen of three ewes, Lord Bishop of Clogher, 1, George Knight, 2.

Best pen of three ram lambs, George Knight, 1 and 2.

Farmers’ classes “for farmers residing in the counties of Monaghan, Fermanagh, and Cavan. 1st class, valuation over £50, 2nd class, £20 to £50 and 3rd class, under £20.

Cattle classes were as follows: Bulls (open), 1st, 2nd, and 3rd classes, best shorthorn bull calved before 1892, Joseph Bowden.

Pictured in late July 1980 is Terry Connelly of Coleraine who is seen getting his 1934 Marshall steamed up at the Ulster Steam Traction Rally at Shane’s Castle. He is watched by his brother Dennis. The grand old steam engines of long ago proudly showed their paces, some after a long journey from England. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Best Shorthorn bull calved in 1892, James Nesbitt, 1, Robert Clarke, 2.

Best shorthorn bull, calved in 1893, James Welsh, 1, John A Beatty, 2, George F Graham, 3.

Best shorthorn bull calf of 1894, E Maguire, 1, W Pollock, 2, R Swann, 3.

Cows and heifers, 1st class - Best shorthorn cow, visibly in calf or milk, Thomas W West, 1, Joseph Bowden, 2 and 3.

Best cow, calved in 1892, R Swan, 1, G Graham, 2, T West, 3.

Best cow, calved in 1893, J Bowden, 1, T West, 2.

Best calf, calved in 1894, R Swann, 1 and 2.

Cows and heifers, 2nd class, best Shorthorn cow, visibly in calf or milk, Thomas Graham, 1, J J Adams, 2, J Fleming, 3.

Best Shorthorn heifer of 1892, Edward Cassidy, 1, Thomas McDermott, 2.

Best Shorthorn heifer of 1893, Edward Cassidy, 1, W Pollock, 2.

Best shorthorn calf of 1894, J J Adams, 1, F Armstrong, 2, W Pollock, 3.

Cows and heifers, 2nd class, best shorthorn cow, visibly in calf or milk, James Buchanan, 1, Edward Scott, 2, F Armstrong, 3.

Best shorthorn heifer, calved in 1892, William Dixon.

Best shorthorn calf of 1894, E Murphy, 1.

Other breeds: Best cow, visible in calf and milk, other than Shorthorn, open to 1, 2, and 3 classes, James Welsh, 1, George F Graham, 2, C Duggan, 3.