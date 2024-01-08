All Sections
Co Antrim ​Church Mission Society Ireland evening focuses on South Sudan

​Church Mission Society Ireland (CMSI), an organisation attached to the Church of Ireland, is planning a special focus evening event on Thursday January 18 at Portglenone parish centre, Co Antrim.
​The evening will focus on Ibba Anglican diocese in South Sudan
By Billy Kennedy
Published 8th Jan 2024, 12:01 GMT

​The evening will focus on Ibba Anglican diocese in South Sudan, with updates to be submitted on Christian church life in the African country.

A team from Ahoghill and Portglenone Church of Ireland parishes as part of Connor diocese will visit Ibba this year.