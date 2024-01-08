Co Antrim Church Mission Society Ireland evening focuses on South Sudan
Church Mission Society Ireland (CMSI), an organisation attached to the Church of Ireland, is planning a special focus evening event on Thursday January 18 at Portglenone parish centre, Co Antrim.
The evening will focus on Ibba Anglican diocese in South Sudan, with updates to be submitted on Christian church life in the African country.
A team from Ahoghill and Portglenone Church of Ireland parishes as part of Connor diocese will visit Ibba this year.