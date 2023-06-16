Co Tyrone’s adoption of warship commemorated (1943)

On behalf of the Admiralty the Earl of Kilmorey presented a replica of the ship's badge to the County Council.

Mr Gamble welcomed the Earl of Kilmorey, and said that the people of Co Tyrone were proud of the magnificent part being played by the Royal Navy.

He asked Lord Kilmorey to convey to the officers and ship’s company good wishes for the prosperity of the ship and “good hunting until victory was achieved”.

Interior photograph onboard the the river class frigate, HMS Mourne at Liverpool, 5th July 1943. The vessel was torpedoed and sunk by U-767, 15 June 1944. Picture: Wikimedia Commons/Imperial War Museum

The Earl of Kilmorey, on behalf of the commanding officer and men of HMS Mourne, thanked the County Council and the people of Co Tyrone for the beautiful plaque and said that it would be a token of the bond of friendship between the people of Tyrone and the ship.

He said that from inquiries he had made he thought it was the first case on record of any of His Majesty’s ships bearing the name of Mourne, and he sincerely hoped the time would come when the Mourne would be among the ships which had gained great distinction in action.

The chairman thanked the Earl of Kilmorey, on behalf of the county, for the beautiful plaque, which would become a treasured possession of the Council.

Mr A Gallagher, chairman of Tyrone War Savings Committee, and Mr J P Jamison, secretary of the County Savings Committee also thanked the Earl of Kilmorey.

Meanwhile, to commemorate the adoption of HMS Emerald by Co Antrim during Warship Week in 1942 a replica of the badge of the destroyer was to hang in the County Council Chamber, and a plaque was to be be carried by Emerald.

At a ceremony in the County Courthouse Rear Admiral R H L Bevan, on behalf of the Lords Commissioners of the Admiralty, presented the replica of the ship’s badge to the council, and accepted the plaque from the chairman.

My thanks to Houston McKelvey who has provided this interesting addendum to this story detailing the fate of HMS Mourne: June 15, HMS Mourne lost of D Day Beaches. Roll of Honour – In 1917 James Thompson of the Royal Irish Regiment, and Coleraine, was lost in the troopship SS Arcadian in the Mediterranean when it was torpedoed and sank. Four men from NI were lost in HMS Mourne off the D Day beaches and two perished in HMS Blackwood whilst under tow in the English Channel. Both were sunk in action on this day in 1944. Four RAF men were lost on the same day, including James Weir on a mission to bomb E-boat facilities in Le Havre. The former Rockport and Campbell student is named on the Runnymede Memorial, Surrey.

