Coleraine Orange lodge left outraged by theft of war tribute from memorial garden

A still from a social media posting which appears to show the memorial in a car

​​Members of an Orange Lodge near Coleraine say they have been left outraged after a War Memorial at their Hall was attacked.

The Brethren of Killowen Purple Heroes LOL 930 made the discovery that a special memorial stone - which was proudly placed in their Memorial Garden - was missing.

The memorial was placed in tribute to war veterans, both Protestant and Catholic, from The 36th Ulster Division who paid the ultimate sacrifice at the bloody Battle of the Somme in the Picardy region of France during World War I.

The incident has left a bitter taste among the Brethren as it comes after the lodge has showed determination to improve community relations.

They have received top provincial recognition and awards for their charity fundraising efforts in recent years.

In a statement Killowen Purple Heroes LOL 930 expressed disappointment. "As a Lodge we were absolutely disgusted to learn that someone would have the audacity to steal such a sentimental item," they said.

"It is so disappointing because we hear so much nowadays about a shared space and our Memorial Garden is a place of Remembrance for all creeds and classes many from the local area.

"We must remember that members of both the Protestant and Roman Catholic communities gave up their lives during the War."

The lodge says it is aware of a video circulating on social media linked to the incident and purporting to be from a Repulican youth group.

"We reported the theft to the police initially as a theft but then when the video emerged it was clear this is a hate crime,” said the lodge.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said the incident has caused distress within the local community.

“It is with anger and sadness that I was notified about the theft of a Memorial Stone at an Orange Hall in Coleraine," said Mr Campbell.

"This act is not only a criminal offence but a deeply disrespectful attack on the memory of those whom the stone commemorates and just days before the 1st July.

"There should be no place in our society for such sectarian attacks. I call on community leaders and representatives from all backgrounds to not just condemn this act but help the police with any information they may have."

TUV Councillor Allister Kyle branded the attack as 'malicious'.

“It is deeply disappointing and an act of malice carried out by a group styling themselves as Republican Youth," he said.

“This memorial was a modest tribute, placed respectfully by Killowen Lodge on its own private grounds. It posed no threat, no provocation, and no reason for offence.

“Basic decency would demand that respect be shown to those who paid the ultimate price - regardless of the political lens through which you view the past.

“Those behind this disgraceful act may have enjoyed a momentary thrill by trying to wound a community’s memory but all they have truly done is expose their own narrow mindedness."

PSNI Inspector O’Brien, said: “Officers received a report on Sunday 22nd June that a stone was taken from a memorial garden in the Shuttle Hill area.

“We are treating this report as a sectarian hate crime and we are appealing to anyone with any information, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1408 of 22/06/25.”