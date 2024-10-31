Marlborough House was built in 1973-77 as part of the initial development of the urban core of the then new city of Craigavon. Credit: Google

Armagh, Banbridge Craigavon Council is to ask for a delay on any decision over the future of Marlborough House in Craigavon.

The Department for Communities (DfC) is seeking the views of the council on the possible listing of the iconic building opposite Rushmere Shopping Centre.

The building is being hailed as an example of 1970s architecture but councillors have raised concern over the listing plan with some locals describing it as a white elephant.

DUP Alderman Gareth Wilson told Monday night’s council meeting: “Having had a further chance to discuss it with my colleagues and also with HED (Historic Environment Division), council officials and other members of the council as well, I just would like to propose that we we do take a wee bit of time on this issue.

“In terms of ABC Council, and even in terms of Government departments, I think there’s a wider implication to this in terms of our borough, and in particular in Craigavon. And the Finance Minister stated that it is one of the worst performing buildings in terms of energy efficiency.

“I would propose that we hold off on issuing our response, and maybe take some professional advice on board. I would also propose that we invite the three ministers – Economy, Finance and Communities – down to the council here, because I feel there’s a bit of a disconnect in terms of what ultimately this would mean.

“I would rather see all options on the table and the building left with a multitude of options, rather than nailing it down to one particular option, and maybe if that falls through, for that building being left mothballed for years to come through the actions of what is a very narrow arm of one department of our Assembly.

“I would propose that we pause our work on Marlborough House in terms of the response to HED’s consultation, we take some professional advice on that and then construct our response.

Seconding Alderman Wilson’s proposal, Sinn Fein Councillor Kevin Savage commented: “Can I make another proposal, that we ask the Department not to make a decision until we’ve had an opportunity to respond?